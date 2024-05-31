"He can't even be cancelled": Internet reacts as Eminem's Siamese cat lyric in 'Houdini' raises eyebrows online 

As Eminem drops his latest single ‘Houdini’, fans and others soon take to social media to react to the lyrics. The song garnered some anticipation since Marshall announced it via an intriguing Instagram video featuring famous magician David Blaine on May 29.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In Verse 3, a particular line piqued internet’s curiosity:

“My transgender cat's Siamese (Why?)/ Identifies as black, but acts Chinese”

@FearBuck posted a screenshot of these lines on X, prompting others to share their reactions:

Internet reacts to Siamese cat lyric in Marshall Mathers' new single 'Houdini'. (Image via X/@FearBuck)

"i know bro been cooking up sum lethal punch lines he's holding", by @deeore5 via X/@FearBuck

"Eminem really never cared but hid that side away because everyone is too sensitive. Well now he obviously doesn't care about sensitivity anymore.", by @AllHHSessions via X/@FearBuck

"MY GOAT IS BAAAAAAAAACK", by @Jaysenbergg via X/@FearBuck

"i love how everyone is just acting like they know wtf this means", by @jayhden_ via X/@FearBuck

"I need this man to collaborate with Kendrick", by @bydega_ via X/@FearBuck

"Black people are a gender now?", by @themaxxween via X/@FearBuck

"What does this mean? Explain it to me like I'm a 5 year old" by @theiconicashley via X/@FearBuck

Eminem has a face-off with his alter-ego Slim Shady in 'Houdini' music video

Although an immediate context behind the mention of a cat of Siamese breed, who is also transgender, was not provided, an interpretation can be deduced from the music video.

Previously in April, Eminem announced his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady, where the name of the album somewhat gave away what it was going to be about. The first glimpse of the rapper's intention with this album was seen in the music video for 'Houdini'.

In the beginning of the video, Dr. Dre is seen on a video call with the current-day Marshall as he informs the rapper that Shady is back and asks him to check a clip. The clip then shows a younger blonde Eminem stepping out in the future (present day) through a portal.

Marshall then puts on a superhero outfit and gets on a car with Dr. Dre in an attempt to find Slim Shady and stop him from making music.

As the song progresses, before verse 3, Marshall finally comes face to face with a young Slim Shady and they end up being merged into one after charging at each other with their powers.

The new Eminem is then shown sporting Slim's blonde hair and Marshall's black beard. People following their face-off on their phones are also seen being struck by something that turns their hair blonde and gives them black beard, much like how the new Eminem looks like in the 'Houdini' music video.

The transgender Siamese cat lyric comes next where the rapper says that the feline acts Chinese despite being Black. Fans are equally wondering as to what the rapper meant by these lines, and some pointed out how he used race and gender interchangeably.