"He didn't give his own son that energy!" — Internet reacts as Rick Ross comes under fire over comment on Pretty Vee's graduation post 

On June 24, Rick Ross’ former girlfriend and social media influencer, Pretty Vee, took to Instagram to share the news of her earning her first honorary doctoral degree from the Global International Alliance.

Following her announcement, rapper and record executive Rick Ross commented on her post, writing:

“Daddy proud.”

In the wake of this, the internet has been having varied reactions, with the majority calling out the Mastermind hitmaker for commenting on his ex-girlfriend’s graduation post but not his son’s.

For instance, an Instagram user with the handle @cinderella_1k commented on The Shade Room’s post on the same by writing:

“I can hear Tia now. ‘He didn’t give his own son that energy!’” a person wrote.

Several others joined in the conversation and slammed Rick Ross in a similar manner. Here are some of them from Instagram.

Pretty Vee’s post came with a smiling photo of her holding her degree and wearing a black and red graduation robe. In the caption, she wrote:

“Big God don’t play about me! May God keep adding to my resume. Wow just wow!!!! Thank everyone for your support and thank you Global International Alliance for my first Honorary Doctoral Degree. This moment is a big deal for me & I won’t take it lightly. I deserve everything that Jesus has for me.”

The former Wild ‘N Out cast member further went on to write words of encouragement for her followers, urging them to wake up every day expecting “greatness & acceleration” despite people casting their doubts on you, adding that “God always has the last say.”

She further lent her gratitude to her family, friends, and fans, as well as her mentors in the journey, calling it only the “beginning” as “God is just getting started.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross' son, William Leonard Roberts III, whom he shares with his former partner, Tia Kemp, also became a high school graduate over the weekend. However, he didn't publicly acknowledge his kid's feat.

In brief, looking at Rick Ross’ relationship with Pretty Vee

Rick Ross and Pretty Vee reportedly began dating in 2021, and their relationship lasted until 2022. While the rapper did not confirm the same, the internet personality appeared on the Black Girl Stuff podcast in December 2022 and explained how she liked the “boss in him.”

“I like guys who lead. So, when you’re a leader, you can step to me, you know? But again, when it comes down to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by – like I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me,” she shared.

Later, in March 2023, she further confirmed that she and Ross were together briefly but split ways during her appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade.

Notably, Rick Ross and Pretty Vee were spotted being cozy on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, first fueling rumors of their romance. Before that, the pair appeared together for a campaign photoshoot for Luc Belaire champagne in 2021.