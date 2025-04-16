"He gonna snitch" — Internet reacts to reports of rapper Boston Richey's arrest

Real Boston Richey, born Jalen Taheen Foster, was reportedly arrested on April 15, 2025, on unknown charges. @SaycheeseDGTL shared the news on X, along with a picture containing Richey's register number and location, which claimed he was currently held at FCI Tallahassee.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, FCI Tallahassee is a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center." The 28-year-old rapper was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida.

The news of Boston Richey's reported arrest was met with mixed responses from netizens on X, with one user claiming he would "snitch," a reference to the rapper facing snitching allegations due to a resurfaced video in 2023.

"He gonna snitch."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, with one user claiming that his alleged "snitching" would not help him this time.

"Can’t tell on nobody this time," one person wrote.

"He can’t snitch his way outta this one," another person added.

"He gonna tell again to get out," someone else commented.

"He prolly snitching rn," another user posted.

Others seemingly rejoiced at the rapper's reported arrest, dubbing it "good riddance."

"That’s good for em because he’s definitely buggin!!" another person exclaimed.

"Bout time man zamn," someone else commented.

"Thank God he was starting to turn into the new blueface," one user wrote.

Exploring Boston Richey's other legal troubles in light of his reported arrest

A week before the Boston Richey's reported arrest, the rapper faced felony charges concerning domestic violence after his ex-girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, accused him of choking her multiple times during their visit to the Houston nightclub Sekai on March 30.

In her formal report obtained by The Neighbourhood Talk, Chanell, who claimed she was two months pregnant at the time of the alleged incident, accused the rapper of choking her close to 20 times over two hours at the back of a vehicle.

She claimed that the choking was so severe that it caused her to lose consciousness multiple times, adding that she vomited once during the alleged assault. According to HipHop DX, Tatiana Chanell released a statement on Instagram addressing the alleged incident following her report, writing:

"I want to address a deeply personal and painful situation that has recently occurred. While pregnant, I was physically assaulted and choked by my former boyfriend Jalen aka Boston Richey. This experience has been traumatic and heartbreaking beyond words."

She continued:

"I want to be clear I do not condone, support or excuse any form of domestic violence. No one deserves to be hurt, especially during such a vulnerable time."

She also thanked people for their support and concern. The alleged assault came months after Boston Richey faced allegations of dating Tatiana Chanell when she was underage. However, Richey denied the allegation in 2024, claiming Chanell was 23 and not underage.

Despite his claims, Chanell's birthday in January 2024 insinuated that she had turned 18 that year after she celebrated her birthday with a cake with the word "legal" written on it. Chanel's mother also defended her daughter's relationship in a social media post at the time, writing:

“Why y’all h*es so pressed about my daughter? Y’all weird AF. Y’all know absolutely nothing about me and damn sure don’t know s**t about my daughter. And I damn sure ain’t clearing s**t up!!”

At the time of writing this article, it is unclear whether the rapper's arrest was connected to Tatiana Chanell's report.

Exploring Boston Richey's snitching allegation

In January 2023, reports of Boston Richey allegedly snitching to law enforcement officers regarding two separate cases circulated on social media. The alleged incident was brought to light by YouTuber 1090 Jake, who uploaded paperwork that allegedly proved the rapper had cooperated with authorities in a case allegedly regarding a Grand Theft Auto in 2013 and another involving a murder when the rapper was 19.

According to HipHop DX, the YouTuber also uploaded a video of the rapper's interrogation on January 24, 2023, claiming that Boston Richey had given the names of the people allegedly involved in the crimes to the police.

Following this, Boston Richey denied all allegations of snitching when he appeared on a phone call with Akademiks at the time, claiming he made up a fake story to get the police off his back and adding that no one was arrested in the case.

“There are so many n***as that don’t know what the true definition of snitiching and what ain’t snitching. N***as do too much. Bruh I been going to jail since I was damn near 12…Why the fuck I’m gonna tell on a n***a I know I ain’t going to jail for? This situation ain’t even got nothing to do with me at all!” he continued.

In February 2024, Boston Richey was also arrested by federal authorities on an "alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana."

As of this article, there are no further updates regarding Boston Richey's recent reported arrest.

