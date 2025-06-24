“He gotta let it go”- Netizens react as D Savage seemingly diss Playboi Carti during his performance at Summer Smash 2025

D Savage seemingly dissed Playboi Carti during Summer Smash 2025 on Sunday, June 22. He spoke about his unorthodox fashion while thanking fans for turning up for his show.
Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, headlined the Summer Smash last year. However, he didn't appear at the festival in this edition. Meanwhile, D Savage, whose real name is Dylan McCord, appeared to take a dig at him, saying (via Hot New Hip Hop):
"Look, I appreciate each and every last one of y'all for coming over here and tapping in with a n***a and turning up with me like a family. Seriously, I love y'all so motherf***ing much. Y'all know what the f**k going on. These other rapper might act like they're too big. Them n***as wearing thongs and s**t. Y'all know what the f**k going on. I love y'all to death. Come on, let's get to it."
Fans online have now reacted to this, as one X user wrote:
"at some point he gotta let it go"
"Who’s this guy again ?? lol Carti’s worst song wipes this guys career," another wrote.
"Carti wore a thong once and you people cant f**king ket it go…holy f**k stfu," another commented.
Many users continued to urge D Savage to let it go and claimed that Carti isn't giving him any attention. One user wrote:
"Honestly hasn’t this beef mostly been one-sided like has he even been acknowledged by Carti?"
"Before there was Pusha obsessed with Trav we had D Savage obsessed with Carti," another commented.
"i fw d savage but holy shi carti been living in his head rent free for years now it’s sad," another user wrote.
Meanwhile, as per Hot New Hip Hop, Playboi Carti didn't attend the Summer Smash this year is likely because of his ongoing tour in support of The Weeknd.
More about the falling out between D Savage and Playboi Carti
Many believe that the two rappers fell out after Playboi Carti didn't shake Savage's hand during an event, with the video going viral in 2016. However, McCord recently clarified that their parting ways had nothing to do with that incident.
He appeared on the No Jumper Podcast on YouTube in February 2025 and spoke at length about his relationship with Carti. He spoke about how they used to hang out together, along with John Ross. He said that he was "comfortable" around Ross, so it made it easier to gel with Carti as well.
The host then asked if the handshake incident had anything to do with their falling out, to which Savage replied,
"That was at a concert way back... the video cuts off and he gives me a hug right after that because he genuinely didn't see me shaking his hand, and then right after that, we performed on stage together. That was just a clip that got took out of context."
The rapper added that the reason for their falling out was ultimately his collaborating with more "street" artists after branching off from Carti, John Ross, and others.
