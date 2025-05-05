"HE MUST BE OVER THE MOON" — Fans react as NCT WISH's Sion throws the first pitch for the KIA Tigers' game

On May 4, NCT WISH member Sion was seen throwing the first pitch for a baseball game between the KIA Tigers and the Hanwha Eagles as a part of the 2025 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League. The game marked his first-ever first pitch throw at a game. Several media outlets covered the event, mentioning the NCT WISH member's pitch and the details of the event.

Ad

Fans were supportive of the young NCT member's foray into the game for throwing the first pitch. They took to X to showcase their support for him and gushed at how well the pitch went. One X user wrote:

"watching sion FINALLY throw the first pitch at a kia tigers game makes me so proud and happy like THIS WAS HIS DREAM HE MUST BE OVER THE MOON."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to sharing videos from the game and commented on the NCT WISH member's appearance while throwing the first pitch. Videos and images from the event immediately went viral.

"sion looks so happy after finally being able to throw the first pitch," a user wrote.

"I'm proud of you Sion! You're happy and we're happy! SION FIRST PITCH! Congratulations, Sion!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"in his recent weverse live with riku he mentioned that he was nervous even days before this pitch… i’m glad he can relax now. good job sion," another fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, fans also noted the singer's bubblegum pink hair that matched the group's jersey color. The commentator also noted the matching coincidence and included it in their commentary as the K-pop idol proceeded to throw the pitch.

"sion in pink attire with pink hair being a cheerleader this is everything i've ever wanted and more...." a user wrote.

"look at how happy sion looks when kia tigers players signed his jersey," a fan commented.

Ad

"thinking that sion even went down to the cheering seats not just to cheer for kia as a kia fan, but also to let czennies see him closer, just like what he always does during mushow pre-recordings/fansigns," another fan replied.

All you need to know about NCT WISH's Sion's first pitch for the KIA Tigers' team

Expand Tweet

Ad

NCT WISH member Sion is a self-professed fan of the KIA Tigers' team. His first pitch for the game came on the occasion of Children's Day in South Korea. His uniform sported a collaboration between the sports team and the animation Catch! Teeny Ping, effectively dubbing him as 'Sion Ping.'

His pitch received a lot of applause and support. As quoted by Sports Chosun, the NCT WISH member said,

"I was very nervous but excited to throw the first pitch at a Kia Tigers game, which I have supported since I was little. It was fun to be able to cheer with many spectators, including young fans like me, and I don't think I will forget today, as it was unfortunate that the ceremonial first pitch was canceled twice last season."

The game was held at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field. Unfortunately, the KIA Tigers did not win the game that day. However, the NCT WISH member certainly received a lot of love and support for his appearance at the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More