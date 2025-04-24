"It's a crime being shy in South Korea?"- Fans defend as NCT Wish faces backlash over alleged attitude issues during an appearance on a radio show

NCT Wish is facing backlash from netizens for an alleged attitude controversy. As reported by MBC on April 24, 2025, the group recently appeared on SBS Power FM's Cultwo Show.

Viewers criticized them for their alleged passive attitude, with quiet voices and expressionless faces, which reportedly diminished the show's atmosphere despite the host's efforts to engage with the group.

One notable moment that led to controversy was when NCT Wish had to participate in the 'Kkongnyangyi Challenge' along with singer Chuu. Chuu enthusiastically demonstrated the challenge, but most of the group members showed little reaction, except for Riku, who tried to engage in the task.

Special DJ Hanhae remarked that the band simply froze, while he thanked Riku for his efforts. As reported by Tenasia on April 23, he said,

"WISH just froze. Riku tried hard but it fell apart. Thank you, Riku, for working hard despite the challenges."

The April 22 episode sparked controversy online, with many netizens criticizing NCT Wish for not showing any effort during the radio show. Some even accused the band members of suffering from the so-called "celebrity disease," while others criticized them for having a passive entertainment attitude common among those from big agencies, as reported by MBC.

However, fans took to social media to defend NCT Wish, with one fan questioning whether it has become a "crime" to be shy in South Korea.

"It's a crime being shy in South Korea?" commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, as a fan claimed that the hate on the group is "forced," while another asked about the need to be funny in order to be popular.

"The NCT Wish hate is so forced and ridiculous?! Are y’all getting paid to do this?! Like wtf?! Those boys are extremely shy and introverted and 4/6 of them are Japanese?! The MCs too trying to be messy asking them shit like 'did you want Wish or Mark to be more successful,'" wrote one fan.

"Knetz forbid rookies to not be as 'entertaining' as they expect them to be and accused them of 'celebrity disease' when in reality wish are always working nonstop. no they are not sheltered, in fact, they have been a target to multiple hate from their very own fandom since debut," remarked another.

"Imagine having beef with a 17 year old japanese idols with literally no developed social skills beyond His Family and group members. Why do idols need to be funny to be popular btch lifes not always about laughing but more about poppoping your way in life," reacted a fan.

More reactions flowed on X where fans emphasised that they are singers and performers, not "comedians." Fans also noted that the NCT sub-unit is a Japanese boy band, suggesting it as a reason behind their behavior.

"Mind you this is a Japanese based pop group. KOREANS GET OVER YOURSELVES AND LEARN TO LIVE WITHIN SOCIETY WITH THE FACT THAT NOT EVERYONE IS HOING TO ACT LIKE YOU!!!" exclaimed a fan.

"They literally just debuted dude. Obviously they aren't gonna be that comfortable on variety shows and such. Especially the introverted and youngest members. Leave them alone and let them do what they do as performers/idols," wrote another.

"Also stop normalizing idols having to be good on variety shows and with contents. They're performers, musicians, singers, dancers, not f**king comedians. They don't need to entertain yall like that. They make music for yall and be happy enough They push out their own contents!!!!" added one fan.

More about SM Entertainment's rookie group NCT Wish

NCT Wish is the sixth sub-unit of the group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment and Avex Trax. The boy band consists of six members, namely Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya.

On January 17, 2024, SM Entertainment released a teaser titled NCT Wish: Wish for Our Wish, confirming the sub-unit's name. Then, on February 21, 2024, the group performed their debut single, Wish, for the first time at SMTOWN Live 2024 SMCU Palace in Tokyo. The boy band officially debuted on February 28, 2024, releasing Korean and Japanese versions of their single.

The single helped them achieve their first music show win on SBS M's The Show, just 21 days after their debut. They also released their second Japanese single, Songbird, on June 25, 2024, followed by a Korean version in July.

The NCT sub-unit dropped their first EP, Steady, on September 24, 2024. Then, they released their debut studio album, Wishful, on November 27, 2024, featuring six previously released singles and seven new tracks.

NCT Wish's latest mini album, poppop, released on April 14, 2025, and has already surpassed one million sales, according to Hanteo Charts.

