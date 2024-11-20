Rapper Lord Jamar did an interview with YouTube’s The Art of Dialogue on November 19 to discuss Sean “Diddy” Combs’ adopted son, Quincy Brown, seemingly supporting the disgraced rapper. Jamar opined that Brown should not be siding with the Bad Boy Records rapper over his biological father, Al B. Sure!. This comes in the midst of Puff Daddy doing time behind bars as he awaits his May 5, 2025, trial date.

Lord Jamar seemingly went off on Quincy Brown on The Art of Dialogue for supporting Diddy as he faces charges of s*x trafficking, pr*stitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Lord Jamar said:

“This man’s son [Quincy Brown] calling you [Diddy] ‘Pops.” I feel like Puff really hated this n**ga [Al B. Sure!] for some reason in his soul… I think he’s [Quincy Brown] been brainwashed from a very young age.”

Lord Jamar then opined that Quincy Brown was “groomed to be an opportunist, go where the money’s at.” He added:

“We know these vindictive mothers that are out there; they break up with their father, they don’t get what they want, and they will poison the child towards the father; it happens all the time.”

Lord Jamar explained that Quincy Brown was likely supporting Diddy through his tribulations as he was getting movie roles and other career opportunities by siding with his stepfather.

Some movies and television shows Brown has starred in include Brotherly Love, Star, Binged to Death, We the Party, and Family Legacy.

Lord Jamar’s interview comes after Quincy Brown stated on Instagram that he stands with Diddy

Quincy Brown is the 33-year-old son of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure!. He was adopted by Diddy at the young age of three. Following Combs’ arrest, Brown took to Instagram on October 22 to share a photo of Diddy alongside his children.

The picture featured Diddy, Quincy, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, Love Sean Combs, Love’s mother Dana Tran, and Sean’s mother Janice Combs. Quincy wrote online:

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Quincy Brown and Christian Combs also issued a cease and desist letter to Courtney Burgess earlier this month over his "Kim Porter Tell It All" book that was created based on Kim Porter’s diary.

The brothers said in their legal letter that they are the rightful heirs to Kim’s intellectual property rights following her November 2018 death; therefore, the purported diary entries belonged to them.

Al B. Sure and Quincy Brown’s relationship

Although Lord Jamar seemingly alleged that Quincy does not have a positive relationship with Al B., Brown said otherwise. In an interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, Brown said in September:

“It’s a cool relationship. He [Al B. Sure] tends to try to do like the dad thing a lot, but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies, more than anything.”

Days ago, Al B. Sure took to his Instagram stories to share a cryptic post that seemed to be directed towards Quincy. The post read:

“Nothing breaks a dad more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him.”

Following the raid of Combs’ mansions in March, Al B. Sure also took to Instagram to tell Brown in an open letter:

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Brown had also seemingly called out Al B. for being an absent father in 2009. Brown said in an open letter:

“Al B. Sure! Is my biological father, but Sean Combs, also known as ‘Diddy’ has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember. Sean Combs is the person whom I look up to and appreciate as a father.”

Followers now await Diddy’s trial to begin.

