"He's the perfect mix of both of them" — Fans react as Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of their infant son, Halo

On Wednesday, July 3, American singer and actress Halle Bailey shared pictures of her infant son Halo for the first time on her social media. Her partner, rapper and YouTuber DDG, soon followed suit.

Halle Bailey posted on both Instagram and X with the same caption:

“Halo’s first time in Italy.”

The post contained a carousel of images from their family vacation in Italy, showing Halle and DDG holding their baby up with the ocean in the background as they all dressed in black and white outfits.

DDG, too, shared on both platforms and captioned his posts:

“La familia. Who Halo look like more?”

His collection of pictures showcased those posted by Halle alongside a solo picture of Halo, an old photo of DDG from when he was a baby, and a few other family snaps, shot indoors and outdoors.

Following their respective posts, fans of the couple are expressing their excitement and showering them with love, blessings, and best wishes. Many even chimed in to share that the baby looks like a combination of both of them.

For instance, an Instagram user with the handle @atomicunderdog took to the comment section of The Shade Room’s repost of the pictures and wrote:

“He’s the perfect mix of both of them. He’s gonna be one of those kids who looks like whichever parent he’s standing next to at that time.”

A fan thinks Halo is a mix of both his parents. (Image via Instagram/ atomicunderdog)

Here are some similar reactions from X.

“Literally your twin! So cute,” a fan wrote.

“Aww, face reveal. Lookin’ just like his parentals,” one fan wrote.

“This will go down in history as one of the best family pics of all time,” another fan wrote.

Many heaped praise on Halo and wrote how the trio looked like 'a Disney family.'

“Halo is such an adorable baby,” another person wrote.

“Halle’s genes strong AF,” an individual wrote.

“Why do y’all remind me of a Disney family in real life?” another individual wrote.

During the photoshoot in Italy from their vacation, baby Halo was dressed in a onesie from Dolce & Gabbana paired with matching white shoes.

Halle Bailey and DDG became parents in December 2023

The 24-year-old Halle Bailey and the 26-year-old DDG began dating in January 2022, and they confirmed the news two months later. Since then, they have appeared in each other’s music videos and on social media, and they have even made red carpet appearances together.

On January 6, 2024, the pair announced the birth of their son Halo, whom they had welcomed a month earlier. However, they had kept his face out of the spotlight until recently.

Over the last weekend, Halle Bailey attended the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she gave updates to Entertainment Tonight about her kid.

"Oh my gosh! Me and his daddy, we're laughing as his teeth are coming out. He has two little teeth on the bottom poking out and I was crying when I saw that.”

The Angel singer also added that motherhood has been “so beautiful” and shared how she has never been “more in love with something or someone” than her son. Halle mentioned that she was “grateful” for all the experiences she has had since becoming a parent.

In the past, Halle Bailey has been open about dealing with severe postpartum depression.

