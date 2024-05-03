Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 13: Recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode 13 of season 7 aired on Thursday, May 2, and saw the cast settling in on the East Coast. It saw the much-awaited one-on-one between Angelina and Sammi, which was concluded far from resolution.

Angelina's social media chats with a fan trashing Sam got out on Reddit, which bothered Mike, so he decided to mediate. While Sam refused to cave, their talks also led to an altercation between Mike and Angelina's fiancé, Vinny Tortorella.

In a funny moment, Mike enacted his fight with Tortorella to the rest of the cast, making it the highlight of the episode.

What happened on episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7?

Angelina's chats with a fan leaked

Sam had been the main cast member on six seasons of Jersey Shore, but it was Angelina's idea to resuscitate her on season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a fairly recent spin-off of the main show. And while the rest of the cast felt nostalgic about reuniting with their ex-co-star, Angelina's relationship with her was a rocking boat.

In episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Mike was shocked to discover leaked chats between Angelina and a fan, which were posted on the Jersey Shore page on Reddit.

Angelina responded to a fan who had DMed Angelina reacting to a TikTok video of Sam shading her, saying, "Sam being messy now". As a reply, Angelina defamed her co-star by saying,

"Yup. I bring her back. She buys a home. And bullied me".

Mike then revealed the messages to the rest of the cast, who were shocked by her move. Sam thought it was absurd, and maintained that she bought her home with her own hard-earned money, which had little to do with Angelina. She bit back saying she had a job before she came to Jersey Shore, and that Angelina was taking fake credit.

Mike takes matters into his own hands

After discovering the screenshots and revealing them to the rest of the cast, Mike decided to confront Angelina about the messages. Mike's objective was to coax Angelina to talk to Sam and help them make peace with each other.

However, his plans turned on him right from the beginning of his conversation with Angelina. She accused Mike of insinuating fights between her and Sam, and the reason for Sam thinking badly of Angelina. Mike reminded her that this wasn't about him and that she was going in circles rather than addressing the problem at hand.

Their disagreement turned into yelling and also led to Mike's altercation with Angelina's fiance, Vinny, who was present while the two of them fought. Mike called him a "smug face" which made Vinny ask him if he wanted to come in for a physical fight.

Mike's mediation did result positively, with Angelina deciding to think about talking it out with Sammi.

Mike enacts the situation to the rest of the cast on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

When Mike returned to the room where the rest of the cast waited, he made fun of Vinny, as he told them the latter was ticked off by his "smug face" comment and offered to get into a physical fight. The cast was in disbelief and asked him to act it out, which he did, making it the fun highlight of the episode.

Sammi and Angelina's face-off on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The duo started a conversation in the corridor itself, where they had privacy and quiet. When Sam insisted Angelina list out the problems she had with her, Angelina pulled out their past chats, which Sam read out loud.

After a column of unproblematic chats, they found a message that went back to a fight they had on season 6 of the show, which stemmed from Sam bad-mouthing Angelina's relationship with her dog. Sam owned up to it and apologized, but also brought up her leaked chats.

The beef didn't get anywhere, as the ladies separated after yelling at each other, which ricocheted through the walls intimating the rest of the cast about their argument.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 come out on MTV, on Thursdays at 8 pm ET.