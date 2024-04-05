Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The latest segment saw Angelina join the cast in Nashville, but according to some of the other cast members, she was "evasive" and distant. The cast was together for the first time since Angelina's big blowout at the Shore House.

Later in the episode, several fans spoke to Mike about their recovery from addiction, and the cast member told the cameras about his past. Mike also checked in with Angelina and told him how worried the cast was about her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 — Angelina joins the cast in Nashville

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, titled Music City Meatballs, Angelina Pivarnick joined the cast but the co-stars felt that there was something different about her.

After she arrived, Angelina told the cameras that since she was late, she knew some of the cast members would say something about it, even though she had a lot going on. Angelina said that she wanted to see how things would be with her co-stars.

Sammi told the cameras that she knew Angelina did not like her and that she didn't know what to expect when Angelina walked in the door. Angelina greeted everyone nicely and complimented Deena's glasses, which Jenni termed "weird" in a confessional. Jenni added:

"I don't know what to believe right now and Angelina, she's giving like good vibes but I don't know just, I'm worried."

Jenni added that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member hugged everyone, including Sammi, who she had a falling out with not too long ago. Jenni said that her actions weren't bad, but they weren't "normal Angelina vibes."

Mike asked her about what had been happening with her, and Angelina said that she was "living her life." Mike told the cameras that the last time the group saw Angelina, "there was a different vibe" and that she was currently being evasive. The MTV star said that when people say they're fine, that's when they're not.

Mike told Angelina that she seemed guarded but Angelina dismissed the claims. The cast dispersed to go to another location and were split into two cars. Mike, Vinny, Snooki, and Sammi were in a separate car, and they further discussed Angelina. Sammi said that "under the glasses" it felt like she was coming for Sammi.

At the club, several fans came up to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 star Mike, and spoke to him about their recovery. One of the fans told Mike that he'd complete a year of sobriety on November 27, and Mike congratulated him. The discussion prompted the MTV star to open up about his own battle with addiction.

Mike told the cameras that often times, people came up to him and told him personal stories due to his book's release. He added that it got him "in his feels" when he saw people struggling and look at him "for the light."

Later in the episode, Mike checked in with Angelina and told her that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast was worried about her. He said that they had seen some of her online posts. Mike elaborated on the same in a confessional and said that Aneglina was going through something. He recalled their plan to talk to Angelina about her behavior but expressed that he wasn't sure if they should go ahead with it.

Mike further said that he just wanted to find out how she was and wanted Angelina to know that they were there for her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with another episode on Thursday at 8 pm ET.