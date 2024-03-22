Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Sammi reacts to Ronnie’s upcoming appearance

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on March 21. Mike and Nicole (Sookie) talked about inviting Ronnie on a planned trip throughout the episode, but they were apprehensive about the other cast members' reactions. They were especially concerned about Sammi's reaction, given that Ronni and Sammi didn't have the greatest relationship since they broke up.

The two started dating during Jersey Shore season 1 and fans saw their on-again-off-again relationship throughout the MTV show. Ronnie's upcoming appearance would be the first time the two have come face-to-face since they broke up for good in 2014.

In the latest episode 7, Mike and Sookie told the rest of the group about inviting Ronnie to Nashville before they informed Sammi of the same.

When they finally told Sammi, she noted that she would not be comfortable with sharing a house with her ex-boyfriend but would be okay with him coming on the trip. The MTV star told the cameras that she expected "this to happen" but that she needed to draw boundaries. Sammi added that she wanted to figure out how to make it work for everyone else but also herself.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast reacts to Ronnie's upcoming appearance

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Mike and Sookie invited Ronnie on a trip to Nashville. While they wanted to give the former Jersey Shore star another chance, they were afraid of how the rest of their friends would take the news.

After inviting Ronnie, they sat the entire cast down before Sammi reached Mike's house and addressed the issue. While the rest of the cast was present in person, Pauly D joined virtually. Mike told the cast that there was a "catch," which was Ronnie joining them in Nashville.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told the cameras that they all "started this thing together" and also told the cast that he hoped it was time to move forward together. Mike informed them that he and Nicole wanted to talk to them first before talking to Sammi about the same.

Pauly D approved of the plan virtually and the rest of them agreed. Vinny, however, asked whether they were still being a little cautious about it and Mike agreed. Deena told the cameras that Ron was a "meatball" and recalled the good memories they shared. She added that she missed the entire cast together.

Deena said,

"So why not give Ron a second chance like we gave Mike a second chance?"

Jwoww pointed out that being in such "close quarters" might be rather emotional for both Sammi and Ronnie. When the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 female cast member arrived at the house, Nicole took it upon herself to inform Sammi of the plan.

She told the cameras that she and Ronnie used to be close while filming Jersey Shore and noted that the cast missed his laugh, him being funny, and saying "stupid sh*t." Nicole added that at the same time, she didn't want to anger Sammi and Mike also told the cast that he didn't want "any smoke" with Sammi.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member was on board with having Ronnie join them but was clear about her boundaries. She noted that the rest of the cast had been friends with him for a long time and the others praised how maturely she was handling it.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return on March 28 with a brand new episode on MTV.