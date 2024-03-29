Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode titled Rhinestone Cowboy on Thursday, March 28, 2024. In the episode, the cast made their way to Nashville, but Angelina arrived late as she wasn't sure if she wanted to come after her and Sammi's big fight in the previous episode.

Jwoww spoke to Sammi about Ronnie coming to Nashville. While Sammi expressed that she did not have any issue with her ex-boyfriend coming on the trip, Jwoww wasn't convinced.

Angelina's half-sister made an appearance in one of the segments, and the two spoke about several things, including the former's biological father asking her for money. They also spoke about Angelina's relationship with her boyfriend, Vinny.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast arrive in Nashville

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 8, while the rest of the cast made their way to Nashville, Texas, Angelina stayed back. Instead, she met up with Michelle, her half-sister.

During the conversation, the MTV star asked her sister about their father and how he was doing. Michelle said that he was alright, adding that he was humorous. While Angelina admitted that her father was a funny man, she brought up the issue of him asking her for money.

Michelle defended her father by saying that he meant well, but Angelina further expressed displeasure about her father asking her for money immediately after they got in touch. Later in the conversation, they spoke about Angelina's boyfriend, Vinny, and how much he worked out.

The rest of the cast were in Nashville, and Jwoww checked in with Sammi about how she was feeling about Ronnie joining them on the trip. Sammi noted that she was having the best time on the trip and that it was "good vibes."

While Sammi insisted she was alright, Jwoww didn't believe her. She told the cameras that while Sammi was saying she wasn't nervous, her body language indicated otherwise.

Mike and Vinny called Ronnie up to ask him when he was going to arrive. Ronnie told them that he was just finishing up some packing and that he would be there tomorrow. He added that he was excited to see all of them in Nashville. Mike asked him if he was nervous to see Sammi.

Jwoww told Sammi that she was more worried about how Ronnie would feel when he saw his ex-girlfriend instead. She further asked her co-star what she would do if it got overwhelming, and Sammi told her that she would bounce.

Later in the episode, Angelina texted Jwoww, telling her that she was going to join the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast in Nashville. Mike told the cameras that he was concerned about her. He told the group that they should probably have a conversation with the cast member and tell her how worried they were.

Snookie chimed in and said that they needed to band together and lay it out for Angelina. Jwoww was also in agreement about them being concerned about her behavior, but none of them were looking forward to having that conversation with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.