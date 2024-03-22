Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, March 21, 2024. During the segment, Nicole (aka Snookie) and Mike discussed inviting former cast member, Ronnie, to Nashville. But the duo was afraid of how Ronnie's ex-girlfriend, Sammi, would react.

The reality stars discussed it with the rest of the cast before talking to Sammi as they wanted to know how the rest of them would feel about it, and everyone else was also on board. While Sammi was okay with Ronnie joining the cast, she expressed discomfort living in the same house with him.

The synopsis of the episode 7 read:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore, reliving their glory days together."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 7: Mike and Snookie invite Ronnie to Nashville

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Mike and Snookie went to lunch where they discussed about former Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Mike asked Snookie whether she had spoken to him lately and noted that Ronnie hadn't been on a family vacation in over two years.

Mike stated that he thought it was time to invite him since he had been "good" lately. Snookie noted that he had been "off TMZ," and hadn't been doing "anything crazy," while Mike added that Ronnie needed to hang around good people. He said:

"I believe Ron is at peace and where he needs to be in life. I think bringing Ron back into the fold would be a positive for him, for the squad, and as a friend, it would be nice to see more of him."

Mike suggested that they call the former cast member up to see whether he'd like to join the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast in Nashville. Ronnie was more than thrilled to be invited and accepted the invitation.

The next step for Mike and Snookie was to inform the rest of the cast about the plan before talking to Sammi, as she had a turbulent past with Ronnie. The duo succeeded in doing so. Snookie told the cameras that she wanted to ensure Sammi's comfort.

When Sammi finally appeared on screen, Snookie asked whether she'd be okay with all of them living under the same roof. While the MTV star wasn't okay with staying in the same house as her ex-boyfriend, Sammi said that she was okay with Ronnie joining them.

In the confessional interview of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi stated that while she didn't want others to adjust their plans according to her, she also had to enforce certain boundaries for herself.

Sammi needed to tell her current boyfriend, Justin, about the same. And when she did, she called the interaction "awkward" because she wouldn't ever want to be in a position where Justin was in a house with his ex-girlfriend. The reality star didn't want to put her boyfriend in that spot either.

Justin reassured her that he wasn't bothered because he knew there was nothing between Sammi and Ronnie. Sammi praised her boyfriend in front of the cameras and told them how lucky she was because he made her feel better about Ronnie being on the trip.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with another episode on MTV on March 28, 2024 at 8 pm ET.