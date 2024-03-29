Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: The cast admits being concerned about Angelina in latest episode

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a new episode this week. During the latest segment, which aired on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the cast made their way to Nashville but Angelina stayed back as Sammi and she had got into a huge fight in the previous episode.

Angelina met up with her sister instead and the two discussed their father, as well as Angelina's relationship with Vinny. Midway through the episode, Angelina sent Jenni 'Jwoww' a message, informing the group that she would be joining them.

The message prompted the group to discuss Angelina's behavior, and several cast members expressed their concerns and decided to talk to her about it. Sammi noted that she was on board with the plan but wasn't sure how Angelina would handle it.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast decides to talk to Angelina

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 8, the cast made their way to Nashville but Angelina wasn't a part of it. The cast member decided to stay back after the heated argument she had with Sammi.

She met up with her half-sister, Michelle, and told the cameras that her sister understood her better than the cast did. During the meeting, Angelina and Michelle discussed Angelina's relationship with their father. The MTV star spoke about their father asking her for money and noted how strange it was considering that they had just started building a relationship together.

Later in the episode, Jenni informed the cast that she received a text from Angelina informing them that she would be joining them in Nashville the following day.

Mike told the cameras that he found out about Angelina's arrival and he had "a ton of concerns." Mike added that the only thing he could say about the cast member was that the cast was worried about her.

Mike took the lead and told the rest of the cast that since they'd known her for so long and loved her, they should talk to her. He suggested that they sit Angelina down and one by one tell her why they were concerned.

Snookie chimed in and said that they all needed to band together and talk to her. Sammi agreed they needed to "lay it all out" for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member. Deena said that she wasn't looking forward to having a conversation and Jenni told the cameras that they were all concerned with Angelina's behavior.

"So I am all for having a conversation with Angelina but I very much think it depends on how she comes to Nashville."

Mike spoke to the female cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation separately to further discuss their action plan. He told them that since they were going to have a difficult conversation with Angelina, there was a possibility that she wouldn't take it positively.

"If you say something nice and then also say how her behavior has affected you, that person has no choice but to be like 'Wow, you know all these people do care for me."

Sammi told the cameras that she was all for having a conversation with Angelina, she wasn't sure if Angelina would listen to them and rebuild relationships with people.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.