 "He's racking up the worst catalog of all time" — Internet reacts to Kanye West previewing unreleased music with Top 5 on Sneako’s stream 

On Thursday, May 1, @FearedBuck posted a video clip of Kanye West previewing unreleased music with Top 5 on Sneako's stream. In the video, the 99 Problems rapper was heard singing "Heil Hitler" repetitively.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 1 million views and 7K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"he's racking up the worst catalog of all time"

Some netizens criticized the project that West previewed in the video clip, while others called it "the worst music he ever made".

"Whole album was buns" - commented an X user.

"Wasn’t he just roasting top 5 the other day for being Drake shooter" - added another.

"This clown really listened to a n!gga in jail and has now created the worst music he ever made. I can’t believe this sh!t" - wrote a third netizen.

On the other hand, some netizens appreciated Kanye West for bringing forth an era of the decentralization of music.

"Ye bypassing the labels, gatekeepers, and platforms. Direct to audience. This is what decentralization looks like in music." - posted a fourth one.

"he always drops heat when the world is on fire" - replied a fifth user.

"I’d never thought I’d see the day where Kanye West’s music became the same as Dave Blunts." - added a sixth one.

"Went from listening parties in stadiums to listening parties with Neon and Sneako I’m crying bro" - commented a seventh netizen.

Kanye West lashed out at Kim Kardashian over child custody battle in a recent livestream

A clip of Kanye West wearing a black mask and talking went viral after it was posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. It trended around the same time he previewed some unreleased music.

The Flashing Lights rapper appeared visibly upset as he spoke about his co-parenting struggles, saying:

"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man! F**k all these f**k n***as I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f**king mind, where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

This isn't the first time Kanye West has lashed out over his child-custody battle with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. According to the Times of India, he recently tweeted about his children, writing:

"I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WHERE THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOSE HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER AND WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME"

Then, calling out the Kardashian family for stripping him of these rights, Ye continued to write:

"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENFA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE"

Kanye West shares four children with Kim Kardashian - North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

