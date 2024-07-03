"He's world famous, not Detroit famous" — Fans react as Skilla Baby claims people do not consider Eminem as the best rapper from the city

Skilla Baby recently spoke about Eminem during his appearance on a podcast titled Baby, This is Keke Palmer. In an episode that was uploaded on YouTube on July 2, host Keke asked Skilla Baby about the 51-year-old rapper:

"The last one I'm going to ask is 'The best Detroit rapper is Eminem, but the gag is..."

Keke then expected Skilla to finish the sentence and he said:

"Eminem is the best Detroit rapper, but the gag is nobody will say it in Detroit."

As the podcast episode was reshared by The Shady Room on their Instagram account, several fans reacted to the same in the comment section. One user even wrote:

"That's facts he's world famous, not Detroit famous lol"

A fan reaction to Skilla's comment on the Mockingbird artist, (Image via @theshaderoom/Instagram)

One comment was made by Skilla too, who cited that there were many good rappers in the city like Big Sean and Kash Doll.

Skilla Baby and several others' reactions, (Image via @theshaderoom/Instagram)

While a lot of fans agreed with Skilla Baby's perspective, there was a group that disagreed with him. A user even called Eminem - Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) of Detroit.

Some fans claimed that the classic rapper was famous and loved in Detroit too, (Image via @theshaderoom/Instagram)

Skilla Baby spoke about Eminem previously in May 2023

In August 2023, a poll was conducted to determine the best Detroit rapper. Axios created the poll and Eminem won as he received the maximum votes. His impact on the hip-hop community, along with his massive fanbase, helped him grab the title.

He reached his peak in the 2000s when he gave a number of hits that had topped so many charts back then. Over the past decade, Eminem has maintained his legacy through tracks like Rap God and The Monster.

In a May 2023 interview with HipHopDX, Detroit rappers Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby, spoke about their relationship with the 51-year-old rapper. Skilla stated:

"[Eminem]’s big where we’re from. Nobody thinks we ain’t taking nothing from him."

During their conversation, the rappers made it quite clear that the Houdini artist had a strong influence on the rap culture in the city.

Eminem recently released his new single Tobey featuring several Detroit artists

Eminem dropped his new single track titled Tobey on July 2, 2024, featuring Detroit artists like BabyTron and Big Sean. According to the teaser of the new project, Tobey refers to Spider-Man actor, Tobey Maguire. The music video is expected to release on Friday, July 5.

In the teaser, the rapper is seen wearing a hockey mask and holding a chainsaw. His appearance reportedly matches with his look from his Anger Management tour, which happened back in 2000.

Recently, the rapper released Houdini, which is a part of his upcoming studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The song further debuted at rank 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The tracj, Tobey, reportedly belongs to the same upcoming album by Eminem.

After the release of Tobey, Big Sean further took to X and wrote:

"Not gon hold you Slim Shady LP was the first CD I bought wit my own money at Costco. Me n Em bout 4 songs in now (DVE, No Favors, Detroit 2 cypher) but being on the Death Of Slim Shady is full circle."

He added:

"But being on The Death of Slim Shady is full circle. I ain't know when I bought that, that I'd be one of the next 1's out da city."

While Big Sean praised the Mockingbird artist, the latter too spoke highly of him in the past. HotNewHipHop reported that Em called Sean as someone who had always inspired him to "not get lazy."

In 2022, Eminem told XXL that he didn't "hyper-focus" on charts. He continued:

"What I hyper-focus on is people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean, and watching them and how the f*ck they're doing their sh*t. Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."

In a 2021 interview with Big Boy, Sean had described Eminem as one of the "most dangerous emcees alive,"

