"He seen that Ross video"— Fans react as video of Druski telling the DJ to turn off Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' goes viral 

American comedian and actor Drew Desbordes, mononymously known as Druski attended a BET Awards afterparty in Los Angeles on June 30, where he made a hand gesture allegedly asking the DJ to turn off Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us playing in the background.

However, the song continued to play in the 10-second-long video, which has now garnered enough traction online, with people having diverse reactions to it.

While some think he made the move after watching the Rick Ross altercation footage— Ross was recently reportedly engaged in an altercation in Canada after he tried to play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track Not Like Us which upset the audience— others claimed that he was Drake’s friend and was simply taking his side in the feud between K-Dot and Drizzy.

Some even pointed out that the incident happened in Los Angeles and nobody listened to him.

For instance, Instagram user @kevon_125 wrote in the comment section of No Jumper’s post of Druski’s clip:

“He seen that Ross video.”

A netizen mocks Drew Desbordes. (Image via Instagram/ @kevon_125)

Here are some other reactions from X.

“D*MN. Druski is the only loyal man in the industry to Drake. That’s real,” a person wrote.

“The only great song he will ever hear if he's Drake's friend ,” another person wrote.

“Did he send that video to Drake after his friend recorded him?” a netizen asked.

“Riding for Drake when he lost is crazy,” another netizen wrote.

“Druski doesn’t have that type of pull in LA. Stop it,” an individual wrote.

“Nobody was forcing him to stay there,” another individual wrote.

“Druski, stay out of it now,” one person wrote.

Exploring the rapport between Drake and Druski

Canadian rapper-singer Drake and American comedian-actor Druski go way back. In 2021, the latter appeared on the former’s Laugh Now, Cry Later music video, alongside Lil Durk.

Later, in 2023, when Desbordes made jokes about the Young Money leader Birdman, it was Drake who publicly warned him.

Notably, during a 2022 interview, The Coulda Been Records founder told Billboard about his experience of meeting 6 God for the first time. He quipped that it was similar to coming across the President and recalled:

“I’m sitting in a room, and they’re like, 'Drake will come and talk to you.' People are coming in and checking on me and I’m like, 'Alright. Where’s he at?' He comes in with like a fleet of security."

Drizzy has also returned the favor. In September 2021, right after the release of his studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake took to his Instagram Live along with Druski and the duo showed off the former’s Toronto mansion.

Meanwhile, throughout the rap battle between K-Dot and Drizzy, the House Party actor has maintained that he was supporting the latter.

In brief, looking at the Rick Ross incident

On June 30, Rick Ross was in Vancouver, Canada, performing at the Ignite Music Festival at the Plaza of Nations. Towards the end of his gig, the Huslin’ rapper attempted to play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

However, the OVO crew in the audience did not appreciate the move and reportedly got involved in an altercation with Rozay and his team. The alleged video of the incident went viral and showed the opposite sides getting into a verbal match before turning into a brawl.

Reportedly, Rick Ross got punched in the face and one of his men was left unconscious. However, he later told TMZ that he and his crew were all safe and did not suffer serious injuries.

