  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her” - Beyoncé’s father addresses the singer’s stolen hard drive incident

“Her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her” - Beyoncé’s father addresses the singer’s stolen hard drive incident

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:35 GMT
Beyonc&eacute; RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York - Source: Getty
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (Image via Getty)

Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, recently shared his thoughts on the pop singer's hard drive getting stolen from her car. He slammed the singer's choreographer, who had the drive in the first place.

Ad

The American pop star's hard drives were stolen last month, with a report being filed on July 8, 2025, as per TMZ. Her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer, Diandre Blue, had the drive in their Jeep Wagoneer. They had parked it near the Krog Street Market in Atlanta, US. When they returned, they found two suitcases missing from the car, with the trunk window damaged.

The perpetrators hadn't been arrested by the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, appeared on The Don Lemon Show on August 1 and spoke about the incident. He said (as shared by The Shade Room on Instagram):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news. But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”

Notably, Knowles also used to manage his daughter in the past, as he added:

“Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?”
Ad
Ad

Knowles also hinted that the pop star was working on another project, which could've been in those stolen suitcases. He said:

“Beyoncé will have to make a decision if she’s going to release now. She was working on another project. Now she might have to release it sooner than she anticipated.”

The upcoming project is rumored to be Act III after Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

Ad

Also read: Did Trump prosecute Beyonce? POTUS accuses her of taking $11M from Democrats for alleged "illegal" endorsement

Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, claims he's "the best manager in history of music"

Mathew Knowles speaks on stage during TSP Game Plan 2023 (Image via Getty)
Mathew Knowles speaks on stage during TSP Game Plan 2023 (Image via Getty)

Mathew Knowles spoke at the London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM) on May 29 this year. During his speech, he mentioned his achievements and participation in Beyoncé's career so far. He said (via The Times):

Ad
“I’m very grateful to have been the best manager in the history of music. I don’t get that compliment enough.”

He added:

“After 21 years of managing Beyoncé, I smile because even now music magazines talk about her top 20 songs, 70 per cent of which are from her first four albums, which are the ones I was a part of. To know that I was a part of that… It makes me feel proud and grateful that I built the road map for Beyoncé’s success. That makes me feel good.”
Ad
Ad

Knowles, however, also mentioned that sometimes being known only as the CUFF IT singer's father felt limiting to him. He pointed out that he had managed other artists as well. He also spoke about handling success at a young age and building boundaries.

Knowles has been teaching at the LCCM since 2022 and specialises in artist management, business, and entrepreneurship. Earlier this year, LCCM also released a scholarship that includes several benefits, including a personal mentorship from Knowles for the eligible candidate.

Ad

Also read: "The greatest artist of all time" — Internet reacts to Beyoncé becoming the first woman in history to have 2 separate tours gross over $400 million

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications