“Her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her” - Beyoncé’s father addresses the singer’s stolen hard drive incident

Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, recently shared his thoughts on the pop singer's hard drive getting stolen from her car. He slammed the singer's choreographer, who had the drive in the first place.The American pop star's hard drives were stolen last month, with a report being filed on July 8, 2025, as per TMZ. Her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer, Diandre Blue, had the drive in their Jeep Wagoneer. They had parked it near the Krog Street Market in Atlanta, US. When they returned, they found two suitcases missing from the car, with the trunk window damaged.The perpetrators hadn't been arrested by the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, appeared on The Don Lemon Show on August 1 and spoke about the incident. He said (as shared by The Shade Room on Instagram):“I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news. But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”Notably, Knowles also used to manage his daughter in the past, as he added:“Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnowles also hinted that the pop star was working on another project, which could've been in those stolen suitcases. He said:“Beyoncé will have to make a decision if she’s going to release now. She was working on another project. Now she might have to release it sooner than she anticipated.”The upcoming project is rumored to be Act III after Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.Also read: Did Trump prosecute Beyonce? POTUS accuses her of taking $11M from Democrats for alleged &quot;illegal&quot; endorsementBeyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, claims he's &quot;the best manager in history of music&quot;Mathew Knowles speaks on stage during TSP Game Plan 2023 (Image via Getty)Mathew Knowles spoke at the London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM) on May 29 this year. During his speech, he mentioned his achievements and participation in Beyoncé's career so far. He said (via The Times):“I’m very grateful to have been the best manager in the history of music. I don’t get that compliment enough.”He added:“After 21 years of managing Beyoncé, I smile because even now music magazines talk about her top 20 songs, 70 per cent of which are from her first four albums, which are the ones I was a part of. To know that I was a part of that… It makes me feel proud and grateful that I built the road map for Beyoncé’s success. That makes me feel good.” Beyoncé Press. @beyoncepressLINKMatthew Knowles spoke to The Times about Beyoncé and their professional relationship &quot;After 21 years of managing Beyoncé, I smile because even now music magazines talk about her top 20 songs, 70 per cent of which are from her first four albums, which are the ones I was a part of. To know that I was a part of that, that I … let her understand the importance of brand development, and that 30-40 per cent of her team are people I hired 30 years ago… It makes me feel proud and grateful that I built the road map for Beyoncé’s success. That makes me feel good.”Knowles, however, also mentioned that sometimes being known only as the CUFF IT singer's father felt limiting to him. He pointed out that he had managed other artists as well. He also spoke about handling success at a young age and building boundaries.Knowles has been teaching at the LCCM since 2022 and specialises in artist management, business, and entrepreneurship. Earlier this year, LCCM also released a scholarship that includes several benefits, including a personal mentorship from Knowles for the eligible candidate.Also read: &quot;The greatest artist of all time&quot; — Internet reacts to Beyoncé becoming the first woman in history to have 2 separate tours gross over $400 million