"His arm veins have their own fandom now"- Fans react as a bodybuilder praises BTS' Kim Taehyung's determination about working out    

On May 5, 2025, bodybuilder Kim Seung-hyeon (@a.k.a_seb) left a comment under @ifbbpro_bigchoi's Instagram post featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Song Kang in a gym setting.

The bodybuilder praised V's determination and seriousness about working out. He added, as translated by X user @VTeamBase:

"Just by looking at V's arm veins, I can tell he is very serious about working out."

Subsequently, Kim Seung-hyeon's comment about BTS members' veins circulated among the fandom. They agreed with the former's statement, and an X user excitedly tweeted:

"His arm veins have their own fandom now."

The fandom mentioned everyone was falling in love with Kim Taehyung, including idols, children, photographers, writers, and other personalities.

"The competition is getting fiercer: film industry, idols from other generations, animals, children, photographers, painters, writers, artists, media, brand directors, Tae Crew professionals, Na PD, woogas, school friends, Olympic athletes and now SDT soldiers and bodybuilders,"- a fan reacted.

"when ur in a who’s more obsessed with taehyung competetion and ur opponents are bodybuilders and sdt soldiers,"- a fan shared.

"i will say it, everyone has fallen in love of taehyung,"- a fan commented.

Internet users commented that BTS' Kim Taehyung must have opened a new chat group titled bodybuilders the way everyone in the industry was cheering for him.

"First Taehyung collected the idols, then get collected the actors, then he collected the sdt soldiers, now he’s collecting the bodybuilders,"- a user reacted.

"TAEHYUNG’s new GC chat group: “bodybuilders gym bros,"- a user shared.

"Tete collecting men like pokemon now,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's discography

BTS' Kim Taehyung released his debut studio album Layover on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music. The record was produced by Frankie Scoca, Freekind, Jinsu Park, Absent Chronicles, and Monro. It featured six tracks, which have been listed below:

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing For Us Slow Dancing Piano Version

He later dropped the collaborative track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin. It was released on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music.

The male artist later unveiled White Christmas on December 6, 2025, through Geffen Records. It was a rendition of Bing Crosby's track of the same name.

In recent news, the male artist announced through an Instagram post shared in February 2025 that he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the army.

He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

