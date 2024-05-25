Home Alone Star Daniel Stern reveals having beef with U2 frontman Bono in new book

Daniel Stern, the American actor, and director known for playing the crook Marv Murchins from the Home Alone movies recently revealed a rageful interaction with Bono and his friends at a house in Malibu.

The 66-year-old wrote about the Irish singer throwing a party and blasting music until the early hours in his new book Home and Alone. The lead vocalist of U2 rocker was having the get-together at the neighboring house in Malibu, California. Daniel Stern shared:

"By one in the morning, I was out of my mind. It turned out he had rented the house to Bono (yes, that Bono), who was having a birthday party for his daughter. I called the police and told them that there was an unlawful party going on and that I was going over there to shut it down and I hoped they would join me."

Law enforcement eventually arrived on the scene and stopped the party in the middle of the night.

Daniel Stern's unlikely feud with Bono over wild late-night party

Daniel Stern released a book called Home and Alone on May 21, 2024. It revolves around the stories and behind-the-scenes of some of Hollywood's classic films including Home Alone and City Slickers.

The book mentioned the story of Daniel Stern's interaction with singer-songwriter Paul David Hewson, known by the nickname Bono. The artist has been the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2 since 1976. Stern did not mention a date but said that Bono created a disturbance in his neighborhood in Malibu by throwing a party late at night.

According to Daniel Stern, he went full Karen and called the police before heading over to the mansion, where they were blasting music. He recalled the incident saying:

"I hopped in my truck . . . and headed in . . . I lost it. I started ranting, ‘Shut the f**king music off’. Families with children are trying to sleep and instead, we all have to listen to this s**tty music all night long? Shut it off! You don’t even live here, you f**king pretentious a*****es."

Daniel did not mention who rented the apartment to the rock musician Bono. However, he recalled that security at the party had tried to stop him, but he said he could look pretty insane and scary when he lost his temper.

The cops soon arrived and ended the party. In the book, Daniel Stern also disclosed how he was able to ask Twentieth Century Fox for a raise while playing his role in Home Alone because of Joe Pesci. Since while playing his Wet Bandits sidekick Harry, Pesci was making around $2 to $3 million.

He revealed in his book that leading star Macaulay Culkin got a sequel deal for $5 million and an added 5 percent of the gross box office earnings. Daniel Stern also detailed his struggle with dyslexia and moving to New York to pursue acting.

In 2024, U2 had a tour with 36 total dates that ended on February 18. They are currently the first band to play a series of concerts at the new Sphere venue in Las Vegas.