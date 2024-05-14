What did Bono say about Coldplay? U2 frontman compares the British band to the Isley Brothers

Coldplay is one of the most popular bands in the world and recently a U2 frontman made a surprising statement. During an episode of BBC Sounds: Sounds' eight-part series Music Uncovered: The Genius of Coldplay, Bono stated that Coldplay "are not a rock band."

U2's Bono offered praise for the British band while simultaneously arguing against labeling them strictly as rock.

"I should mention Coldplay are not a rock band," Bono said on the show. "I hope that's obvious. There is something much more interesting going on there, like the Isley Brothers or something."

Coldplay, known for hits like Yellow and Viva La Vida, has achieved immense success over their two-decade career. The band has won seven Grammy Awards and garnered nominations in rock, pop, and alternative categories. However, Bono believes their music transcends genre.

Bono continued, explaining that the band shouldn't be "judged by rock rules." He elaborated,

"Rage is the river running under most rock formations..." Bono noted a certain rebellious energy often associated with rock music.

Bono suggested the band draws inspiration from a wellspring beyond traditional rock, highlighting the song Clocks as a prime example. Bono concluded, referencing the band's 2002 hit from the album A Rush of Blood to the Head.

Bono recalls being deeply impressed by Coldplay's "Clocks"

U2 frontman Bono's praise for Coldplay extended beyond their genre-bending sound. He specifically highlighted their 2002 hit Clocks from the album A Rush of Blood to the Head.

The BBC Sounds documentary apparently included clips featuring artists like Stormzy and Griff discussing the impact Coldplay has had on them. Bono offered a vivid description of his reaction to Clocks, saying:

"It just sort of sticks to you, tighter than time itself."

This emphasizes the song's enduring quality and its ability to leave a lasting impression. He further elaborated on his initial experience, stating that upon hearing the song for the first time, he felt an urge to celebrate. Bono then described the immediate thought that struck him:

"'Oh, this is just better than anyone else's song at the moment.'"

The band's frontman Chris Martin seems to share similar sentiments about the band's musical direction. In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Martin expressed a belief that rock music had reached a saturation point.

Chris Martin emphasized the band's focus on innovation. He said the future of music belongs to artists who explore new sounds and experiment with vocal techniques. This aligns with Bono's observation about Coldplay not being a rock band in the traditional sense.

Coldplay's uncertain future and 2025 album

The band's future plans remain unclear despite their touring success and upcoming studio album. In a 2021 interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Wiley, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin hinted at a potential end to the band's songwriting era.

"Well, I know I can tell you our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour," Martin said.

The band has one more studio album planned for release next year, after which they may focus primarily on live performances. Martin left some room for flexibility, mentioning the possibility of "collaborative things" but emphasizing a potential conclusion to their main body of work as a band.

This news comes alongside the band's ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour, featuring upcoming dates in Europe leading up to their historic fifth headline performance at Glastonbury this summer. Their touring dominance extends beyond Glastonbury, as they are also slated to be the main act at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Fans are undecided on the band's future beyond 2025, as is not yet known if they will continue or split up. Martin's words can be regarded as a changing plan of letting concert tours play an added role in the album launch.

Also, the rock group bass player, Guy Berryman has also mentioned that the phenomenon of saturation may be a disadvantage for the subgenre in the current generation. Meanwhile, the band has just announced a studio album as the final album precedes a new chapter for the band, information about which is yet to be revealed.