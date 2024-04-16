Matisse's 2024 'Bella Nostalgia World Tour': Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The popular Mexican band, Matisse, recently announced their upcoming Bella Nostalgia World Tour. It is scheduled to begin on May 17 and will mark the band's first world tour. The international tour produced by Live Nation will include performances across the United States, Mexico, San Salvador, and Guatemala.
Fans can purchase tickets for the tour with the Live Nation presale code 'RIFF' starting Thursday, April 18. The tickets are available for over $25 through Ticketmaster.com.
Starting on April 16, individuals with Citi cards can take advantage of an exclusive presale. Fans can also get their hands on special VIP packages with meet-and-greet opportunities starting this Tuesday. The artist presale for the upcoming tour will begin on April 17.
The general tickets for the band's world tour will be available later this week on April 19 at 10 am local time. Although the presales will last for 24 to 48 hours, the availability of tickets will determine how soon they end.
Everything to know about Matisse's 2024 Bella Nostalgia World Tour
Hailing from Mexicali, Baja California, Matisse consists of three singer-songwriters - Melissa Robles, Pablo Preciado, and Román Torres - adept at various musical instruments. As the renowned Mexican pop band kicks off their first world tour this summer, they will perform in Mexico on May 17 at the Tecate Emblema Festival.
The group will start the U.S. leg of the tour with their first performance in El Paso, Texas at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center. The Mexican band will also perform at other United States venues, including - the Emo's Austin, House of Blues Houston, McAllen Performing Arts Center in Texas, Aztec Theatre in Texas, Irving Plaza in New York, The Van Buren in Arizona, California's Ace of Spades, and more.
The band will also take the stage in Hermosillo, Mexico on August 3, followed by multiple shows nationwide in León, Tijuana, Monterrey, and more locations. Matisse will also host shows in Guatemala and San Salvador in October.
The Mexican pop band will wrap up the tour with their final performance in Puebla, Mexico on November 29.
The dates and venues for the Bella Nostalgia World Tour can be found below:
- May 17 - Tecate Emblema Festival, Mexico
- June 15 - The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, El Paso, Texas
- June 16 - Emo's Austin, Austin, Texas
- June 18 - House of Blues Houston, Houston, Texas
- June 19 - House of Blues Dallas, Dallas, Texas
- June 22 - McAllen Performing Arts Center, McAllen, Texas
- June 23 - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, Texas
- June 25 - House of Blues Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
- June 28 - Irving Plaza, New York
- June 30 - The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
- August 3 - Hermosillo, Mexico
- August 15 - León, Mexico
- August 17 - Tijuana, Mexico
- August 23 - Auditorio Telmex, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
- August 24 - Auditorio Citibanamex, Monterrey, Mexico
- September 11 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona
- September 13 - The Magnolia, El Cajon, California
- September 14 - House of Blues Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
- September 15 - The Belasco, Los Angeles, California
- September 17 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, California
- September 20 - Mérida, Mexico
- September 22 - Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, Mexico
- October 4 - Guatemala, GTM
- October 5 - San Salvador, SLV
- November 29 - Puebla, Mexico
It is important to note that while the band has confirmed the dates for the tour via their social media handles, Ticketmaster has not announced the venues for some of the cities as of this writing.
Matisse released their latest track, Luis Miguel, earlier this month, which has already surpassed 707K views on YouTube. The band's 2022 song Como lo Hice Yo also won an award for Best Regional Mexican Song at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.