Matisse's 2024 'Bella Nostalgia World Tour': Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The popular Mexican band, Matisse, recently announced their upcoming Bella Nostalgia World Tour. It is scheduled to begin on May 17 and will mark the band's first world tour. The international tour produced by Live Nation will include performances across the United States, Mexico, San Salvador, and Guatemala.

Fans can purchase tickets for the tour with the Live Nation presale code 'RIFF' starting Thursday, April 18. The tickets are available for over $25 through Ticketmaster.com.

Starting on April 16, individuals with Citi cards can take advantage of an exclusive presale. Fans can also get their hands on special VIP packages with meet-and-greet opportunities starting this Tuesday. The artist presale for the upcoming tour will begin on April 17.

The general tickets for the band's world tour will be available later this week on April 19 at 10 am local time. Although the presales will last for 24 to 48 hours, the availability of tickets will determine how soon they end.

Everything to know about Matisse's 2024 Bella Nostalgia World Tour

Hailing from Mexicali, Baja California, Matisse consists of three singer-songwriters - Melissa Robles, Pablo Preciado, and Román Torres - adept at various musical instruments. As the renowned Mexican pop band kicks off their first world tour this summer, they will perform in Mexico on May 17 at the Tecate Emblema Festival.

The group will start the U.S. leg of the tour with their first performance in El Paso, Texas at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center. The Mexican band will also perform at other United States venues, including - the Emo's Austin, House of Blues Houston, McAllen Performing Arts Center in Texas, Aztec Theatre in Texas, Irving Plaza in New York, The Van Buren in Arizona, California's Ace of Spades, and more.

The band will also take the stage in Hermosillo, Mexico on August 3, followed by multiple shows nationwide in León, Tijuana, Monterrey, and more locations. Matisse will also host shows in Guatemala and San Salvador in October.

The Mexican pop band will wrap up the tour with their final performance in Puebla, Mexico on November 29.

Matisse's Bella Nostalgia World Tour will span two weeks

The dates and venues for the Bella Nostalgia World Tour can be found below:

May 17 - Tecate Emblema Festival, Mexico

June 15 - The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, El Paso, Texas

June 16 - Emo's Austin, Austin, Texas

June 18 - House of Blues Houston, Houston, Texas

June 19 - House of Blues Dallas, Dallas, Texas

June 22 - McAllen Performing Arts Center, McAllen, Texas

June 23 - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, Texas

June 25 - House of Blues Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

June 28 - Irving Plaza, New York

June 30 - The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

August 3 - Hermosillo, Mexico

August 15 - León, Mexico

August 17 - Tijuana, Mexico

August 23 - Auditorio Telmex, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

August 24 - Auditorio Citibanamex, Monterrey, Mexico

September 11 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona

September 13 - The Magnolia, El Cajon, California

September 14 - House of Blues Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 15 - The Belasco, Los Angeles, California

September 17 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, California

September 20 - Mérida, Mexico

September 22 - Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, Mexico

October 4 - Guatemala, GTM

October 5 - San Salvador, SLV

November 29 - Puebla, Mexico

It is important to note that while the band has confirmed the dates for the tour via their social media handles, Ticketmaster has not announced the venues for some of the cities as of this writing.

Matisse released their latest track, Luis Miguel, earlier this month, which has already surpassed 707K views on YouTube. The band's 2022 song Como lo Hice Yo also won an award for Best Regional Mexican Song at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

