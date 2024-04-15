Ne-Yo Australia & New Zealand tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Grammy-winning singer, Ne-Yo, recently announced an extension of the global Champagne & Roses tour, via a post on Instagram, to entertain fans across Australia and New Zealand. Produced by Live Nation, the upcoming tour begins on September 26 and will be wrapped up in over a week on October 5.

The second leg of the Champagne & Roses tour is the first time since 2006 when the R&B star will headline a tour in Australia. Tickets for the tour will be available on pre-sale to One NZ customers starting on Wednesday, April 17. The first pre-sale can be accessed by visiting one.nz/rewards starting at 10:00 am local time.

Starting April 17, the tickets will also be available on a Master Card pre-sale across New Zealand and Australia through the website Priceless.com. The Live Nation pre-sale begins two days later at 11:00 am local time on April 19. Exclusive to the registered My Live Nation members, the pre-sale will be accessible without a special code.

The second leg of the Champagne & Roses tour starts in September this year (Image via Instagram/ @neyo)

The tickets for the general public will officially go on sale starting at 10:00 am local time on April 22. Fans across the two regions can grab their tickets from livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz. People looking for a more intimate experience will also be able to get premium and VIP tickets for the tour starting April 19.

Everything to know about Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Australia & New Zealand Tour 2024

The second leg of Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses tour allows fans to witness the soulful performances of the R&B star at major venues nationwide. The American singer will kick-start the upcoming tour with the first show in the lively city of Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on September 26.

Although Ne-Yo will mostly perform in Australia during the tour, he will wrap up the Champagne & Roses Tour in New Zealand with a final performance at the Spark Arena in Auckland on October 5. The singer will perform at multiple Australian venues including the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, RAC Arena in Perth, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The singer has not revealed the setlists for the September leg of the Champagne & Roses Australia & New Zealand Tour. However, like the first leg, fans can hope to witness performances on hits like You Got The Body, She Knows, Mirror, One in a Million, Miss Independent, Handle Me Gently, Give Me Everything, Beautiful Monster. The popular actor, performer, and R&B icon, LLOYD will support Ne-Yo on his six-day tour across New Zealand and Australia.

Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Australia & New Zealand Tour wraps up on October 5 (Image via Getty)

All dates and venue details of the upcoming Champagne & Roses Australia & New Zealand Tour can be found below:

September 26 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

September 28 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

September 29 - Rac Arena, Perth

October 2 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

October 3 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

October 5 - Spark Arena, Auckland

Ne-Yo is popular for releasing consistent hit tracks over the last few years. He released his latest song, Link-Up, in September 2023. The American singer has not been confirmed to be working on anything new.