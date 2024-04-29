Adam Clayton net worth: U2 star's fortune explored as he splits from wife after 10 years of marriage

Recently, British-Irish musician Adam Clayton legally parted ways from his wife of ten years, Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho, a former human rights lawyer from Brazil. The news was confirmed by Adam Clayton’s representative to the Sunday World.

“After more than 10 years of marriage, musician Adam Clayton and lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have amicably divorced. Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family’s privacy be respected,” the official statement read.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin in September 2013 after dating for four years, and are parents to a six-year-old daughter named Alba.

Adam Clayton earned his fortune from sales of albums for his band U2

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Clayton has an estimated net worth of $400 million. He earned the majority of his fortune from the sale of 200 million plus albums worldwide as a founding member and lead bassist of the Irish rock band U2.

In September 1976, when Adam Clayton was attending the Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, he came across an ad posted by future U2 bandmate Larry Mullen Jr. inviting musicians to form a band. Eventually, Larry, Adam, David “The Edge” Evans, Bono, and Dik Evans joined in founding the band Feedback.

However, the name was soon changed to The Hype and later when Dik Evans exited, they finally renamed it U2. Since then, Adam Clayton along with his three co-founders have remained the consistent lineup and earned millions from stage performances, album sales, and world tours.

So far, U2 has released 15 studio albums and won 22 Grammy Awards, the profits of which have been equally shared among the members. Originally, the band signed to the record label CBS Ireland after Paul McGuinness became their manager in the late 1970s.

Around the same time, they released their debut EP Three and performed at the National Stadium in Dublin, following which Island Records’ executive Bill Stewart noticed them. Eventually, the band signed a four-year, four-album contract with them, including a £50,000 advance and another £50,000 for touring expenses, and has only gone on to expand their fame and fortune ever since.

Apart from being a U2 band member for nearly five decades, Clayton also earned a portion of his wealth from independently collaborating with other singers and bands including Sharron Shannon, Robbie Robertson, and Nancy Griffith, among others. He and Larry Mullen Jr. even composed the soundtrack of the 1996 action-thriller movie Mission Impossible starring Tom Cruise.

The 64-year-old musician’s net worth also includes his real estate, including his Dublin home, a castle worth £380,000 when he purchased it in 1984 and is now expected to be worth billions. Called Danesmoate House, the 17-acre property has a 14,000-square-foot mansion with 20 bedrooms.

It was this estate that appeared on the BBC show Gardener’s World, where Clayton showed the personal garden he has maintained for over three decades.

In brief, the relationship of Adam Clayton and Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho

Adam Clayton and Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho got married in September 2013 in Dublin. The wedding was later followed by a star-studded party at a historic 14th-century French chateau in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, near Cannes.

It was attended by many high-profile celebrities, including his U2 band members Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., and The Edge. In June 2017, after winning the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit, Adam Clayton thanked his “smart and beautiful” wife for the “wonderful life” together.

The following month, the couple was blessed with a daughter named Alba, the announcement of which appeared via a personal ad in The Irish Times.

Besides Carvalho, Clayton was earlier in a relationship with English supermodel Naomi Campbell. Later, he was also briefly engaged to record executive Suzanne ‘Susie’ Smith, from 2006 to 2007. Adam also has a son (born in 2010) from a previous relationship.