"Hostile takeover" — Adam22 reacts to DJ Vlad asking whether he should buy No Jumper after news of the podcast going broke

The online conversation surrounding No Jumper escalated as Adam22, the podcast's founder, reacted to DJ Vlad's suggestion of a potential buyout. On April 3, 2025, an American journalist whose real name is Vladimir Lyubovny took to his X account and tagged music podcast No Jumper in a post, suggesting whether he should buy the podcast.

In response, the podcast's founder, Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, suggested that DJ Vlad's potential offer to buy the podcast seems like a less friendly business offer.

"Hostile takeover," Adam wrote.

Vladimir Lyubovny, famously known as DJ Vlad, made the statement after Adam revealed on April 2, 2025, that his podcast show was facing a financial crisis. Adam also reported potential layoffs in the company.

Adam22 claps back at DJ Vlad's proposal to buy No Jumper amid financial woes

As previously mentioned, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, journalist DJ Vlad took to X to suggest the possibility of acquiring the music podcast No Jumper.

However, the suggestion was not well received by the podcast's founder, Adam22, who swiftly responded in the same thread. DJ Vlad's intentions behind the post remain unclear, and he has not provided any further comments regarding Adam22's response.

"Should I buy @nojumper?" DJ Vlad wrote.

During the No Jumper podcast on Wednesday, March 3, 2025, Adam suggested that after ten years of building a smooth social media network, the podcast's Instagram account has been "lost."

While addressing losing the Instagram account, Adam22 suggested that in the past ten years, there had been no strikes on the account, so he does not understand the ban.

"First we lost the No Jumper Instagram. After almost 10 years of building it up and essentially no strikes on our account, we got taken down one day, and we still have absolutely no idea why," Adam said.

According to The Needle Drop, the company had generated massive revenue from its Instagram-selling sponsored posts model, and since the page was taken down, an opportunity for considerable revenue has fallen.

Further addressing the company's financial position, Adam acknowledged that No Jumper had undergone significant layoffs. However, he also stated that once the current building is sold and operations transition to a smaller workspace, the podcast company will regain a firm financial footing.

"To be honest, aside from the layoffs, I'm pretty happy about all those changes.. I'm confident that once we get the building sold, we will be in a pretty solid financial position again as a business," Adam added.

As of now, it is not known how many employees have been laid off or if there are more expected discharges. Also, the podcast's founder has not revealed the possibility of selling the company.

No further update has been provided.

