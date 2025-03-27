"What goes around comes around" — Internet reacts to Wack 100 saying No Jumper host Adam22 has been picked up by the FBI

Record executive Wack 100 recently claimed that the FBI had "picked up" No Jumper host Adam22 for his alleged connection to the RICO case involving high-profile names like Big U, Luce Cannon, and Bricc Baby. This came after Adam22 alleged that the Feds visited his home to question him regarding the case on March 25, 2025.

For the unversed, federal authorities arrested music entrepreneur Eugene' Big U' Henley Jr. on March 19 on allegations of running a "mafia-like" criminal enterprise involved in murder, extortion, and human trafficking. Musical artists Luce Cannon and Bricc Baby were also arrested in connection with the case.

On March 26, 2025, Wack 100 phoned in during the No Jumper podcast episode, claiming that Adam22 had been "picked up by Feds" that morning.

"He was supposed to go live today, right? They came and got him this morning. They doubled back. We tried to have him out," Wack 100 said.

Wack 100 continued that his lawyers were trying to get Adam22 released by 2:30 pm that afternoon at the latest, noting that the podcaster had promised to do a live stream at 4 pm that day.

The news of the FBI allegedly picking up Adam22 for questioning was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user alluded to the podcast host facing karma, writing:

"What goes around comes around."

Several netizens accused Wack 100 of being a federal informant. This popular theory emerged on social media after Big U accused Wack of working with the FBI in his last videos before he turned himself in to the authorities.

"He in the feds and he can have him out," one person wrote.

"Wack is a fed how does everybody around you get locked up and you the only one w details," another person added.

"Does wack actually wear a police badge," someone else commented.

"How does Wack 100 always know what the Feds doing?!" another user posted.

However, others claimed Wack 100 was lying, calling "cap" on the situation.

"Y’all laughing so u trolling. If he really got picked up y’all wouldn’t be laughing smh so corny," one person posted.

"Wack so cap," another person added.

"I don’t believe this! It’s cap," someone else commented.

"Adam is home hiding this is cap," another user said.

Adam22 claimed the FBI visited his home one day before Wack 100 alleged he was "picked up" by the Feds

On March 25, 2025, Adam22 uploaded a series of Instagram Stories, claiming that the FBI had visited him to question him about his alleged connection to Big U amid his RICO case.

"The feds came knocking on my door today. Will be filling yall in on what they wanted from me at 4 pm Wednesday on YouTube," Adam wrote in one Instagram story.

In another Instagram story, he added that he would reveal everything that happened in his next live stream, scheduled for 4 pm on March 26. However, Wack 100 claimed that Adam 22 had been picked up by the Feds just hours before the scheduled 4 pm live stream.

As of this writing, the No Jumper host has not made a public statement following his Instagram Stories on March 25, and it is unclear whether he is still in custody.

Adam22 has entertained Big U and his associates on the No Jumper podcast several times. However, in an Instagram Story on March 20, a day after Big U was arrested, the podcaster denied his involvement in the alleged crimes that the music executive has been accused of.

"I put people in position. Put them on a podcast, give them jobs, help them make legal money... all of this s**t people getting caught up for, I'm not saying anything that's saying anything about the stuff they done in the last two years," Adam said.

Similarly, Wack 100 denied Big U's claims of being a federal informant on the social audio app Clubhouse on March 20, 2025, saying, "S**t ain't got nothing to do with Wack!" For context, Big U accused Wack 100 of working with the FBI in a video taken hours before his surrender on March 19, where he said:

"Wack said 100 times he was gonna take my contracts. He working with the FBI."

On March 19, 2025, an indictment was filed against Big U in California, accusing the entrepreneur of "conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act."

The complaint also claimed the executive, named as the alleged leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, was involved in "various crimes, including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting s*x workers, fraud, and illegal gambling."

Big U was also accused of the murder of an up-and-coming rapper, referred to with the initials R.W. in the indictment, in Vegas in 2021. Big U denied all allegations in videos posted on social media before turning himself in.

