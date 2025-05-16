How did Big Freedia's boyfriend Devon Hurst die? Rapper pens heartbreaking post on Instagram as she grieves her longtime partner

Rapper Big Freedia recently announced that her longtime boyfriend, Devon Hurt, had died due to complications from diabetes. On May 15, 2025, the New Orleans rapper, whose real name is Freddie Ross Jr., took to Instagram to share the tragic news, posting a photo of her and Hurst.

In the caption, she revealed that she and Hurst had been together for 20 years at the time of his passing, writing:

"I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years Devon Hurst passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family."

She continued:

"He is survived by his mother Chareen Hurst, his sisters Meshonda ,Stephany and Jayla, his brothers , Steven ,Stephon and Malcolm his daughter Zyrielle , his son Davone and his nieces and nephews and his partner Freddie Ross Jr."

Big Freedia's relationship with Devon Hurst was chronicled in Big Freedia Bounces Back

According to Us Weekly, Big Freedia's relationship with her longtime partner, Devon Hurst, was chronicled on her reality show Big Freedia Bounces Back, which aired between 2013 and 2017. However, not much is known about their personal life, and the exact timeline of their relationship remains unclear.

In her Instagram post announcing Hurst's death, Freedia added that her late partner will be "deeply missed" by everyone in their community. She also requested privacy for the family during their mourning, writing:

"He will deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him. We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. The Hurst and Ross Family Ask at this time For everyone to say a prayer for our family and Please Respect Our Privacy!! Public services will be announced once completed!"

Meanwhile, Freedia has spoken about her relationship with Devon Hurst in past interviews. When asked if she believed in "love at first sight" during AnOther Magazine's 50 Questions With Big Freedia in June 2023, the 47-year-old rapper admitted that she did. She cited her relationship with Hurst as an example, adding that their love for each other kept them together.

While Freedia and her partner never married, they came close to tying the knot during an episode of Big Freedia Bounces Back filmed in New Orleans in 2017. However, Freedia reportedly became a "runaway bride" and left Hurst at the altar. She explained why she couldn't "go through the wedding" during the episode, saying:

"I didn't go through with the wedding at the chapel since I still have so much hanging over my head."

In an April 2023 interview with The Bitter Southerner, Freedia revealed that her relationship with Hurst was in "a rough place" at the time. However, she added that despite their hurdles, she was sticking with him because she loved him.

"Most definitely. And when you love somebody, you endure the good and the bad and that’s what it’s about right now. Just trying to stick in there with him because I love him so much."

On a professional front, Big Freedia released a new single, Take My Hand, in March 2025. The single is reportedly part of her upcoming gospel project, which she described as "taking it back to [her] roots" in an Instagram post at the time.

The rapper is also scheduled to perform at Nashville Pride, held at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park during the last weekend of June.

