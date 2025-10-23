How did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet? Singer claims cheating on his wife was one of his worst moments

Jelly Roll revealed that he cheated on his wife, Bunnie Xo, during an appearance on the Human School Podcast on October 21, 2025. The rapper and singer said that his company at the time, along with drug abuse, eventually led to him having an affair.
Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, said:
“I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a, just really, really, really blew me back.”
DeFord and Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, met in 2015. Bunny attended one of the singer's concerts in Las Vegas’ Country Saloon, and they talked a bit backstage. Roll was in a relationship at the time, but they kept in touch through mutual friends.
After the singer split with his ex-partner, he and Bunnie Xo got into a romantic relationship. Roll, meanwhile, proposed to her for marriage during his Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas in 2016. They got married at a courthouse nearby that night.
Jelly Roll says he worked a lot on his relationship after cheating on Bunnie Xo
In his interview on the Human School Podcast, Roll further spoke about his affair. He said that he worked hard to fix his relationship with Bunnie and claimed that they are 'stronger' now.
“I did a lot of work to repair that relationship, you know what I mean? The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been. I wish our story would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today,” he said.
Roll also shared that he was surrounded by bad company at the time, with people around him cheating on their wives. He also said that he was drinking a lot and doing cocaine, adding:
“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”
The Wild Ones singer asserted that he has left those people behind him now. He said that he's dedicated to his wife and his family now and is surrounded by good people.
Meanwhile, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows in 2023, having gotten married in 2016. Roll has two children from his previous relationships, daughter Bailee and son Noah. He has the custody of his daughter, Bailee.
