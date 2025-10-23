How did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet? Singer claims cheating on his wife was one of his worst moments

Jelly Roll revealed that he cheated on his wife, Bunnie Xo, during an appearance on the Human School Podcast on October 21, 2025. The rapper and singer said that his company at the time, along with drug abuse, eventually led to him having an affair.

Ad

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, said:

“I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a, just really, really, really blew me back.”

Ad

Trending

DeFord and Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, met in 2015. Bunny attended one of the singer's concerts in Las Vegas’ Country Saloon, and they talked a bit backstage. Roll was in a relationship at the time, but they kept in touch through mutual friends.

After the singer split with his ex-partner, he and Bunnie Xo got into a romantic relationship. Roll, meanwhile, proposed to her for marriage during his Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas in 2016. They got married at a courthouse nearby that night.

Ad

Also Read: Jelly Roll got emotional at Vince McMahon's birthday party, WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter reveals (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll says he worked a lot on his relationship after cheating on Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards - Backstage and Audience - (Image Source: Getty)

In his interview on the Human School Podcast, Roll further spoke about his affair. He said that he worked hard to fix his relationship with Bunnie and claimed that they are 'stronger' now.

Ad

“I did a lot of work to repair that relationship, you know what I mean? The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been. I wish our story would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today,” he said.

Ad

Roll also shared that he was surrounded by bad company at the time, with people around him cheating on their wives. He also said that he was drinking a lot and doing cocaine, adding:

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”

Ad

The Wild Ones singer asserted that he has left those people behind him now. He said that he's dedicated to his wife and his family now and is surrounded by good people.

Also Read: How much weight did Jelly Roll lose? Bunnie Xo reacts to fans claiming her husband is “hot” now after weight loss

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows in 2023, having gotten married in 2016. Roll has two children from his previous relationships, daughter Bailee and son Noah. He has the custody of his daughter, Bailee.

Ad

Also Read: Drew McIntyre sends a message after Jelly Roll shockingly attacked Logan Paul ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More