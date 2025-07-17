Drew McIntyre sends a message after Jelly Roll shockingly attacked Logan Paul ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Drew McIntyre found a new ally of convenience on WWE SmackDown when he and Logan Paul attacked Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Recently, McIntyre sent a message to both Orton and Roll after the latter attacked The Maverick.

On the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jelly Roll and Randy Orton were interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Viper took care of The Scottish Warrior as the two brawled their way out of the stage. Meanwhile, Logan Paul appeared and slapped Roll in front of the audience.

The 40-year-old singer retaliated by chokeslamming The Maverick through a table. After the show, the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion sent a message to his upcoming opponents at The Biggest Party of the Summer on X and called them an inspiration to all the "trailer trash" in the world.

"Orton and Jelly Roll. An inspiration to trailer trash all over the World," McIntyre wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer defends Jelly Roll's run heading into SummerSlam 2025

Celebrities have often stepped into the ring and had a match or two against notable names from the industry. While it's been happening for decades, fans weren't into the feud between Randy Orton and Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

After reports confirmed Roll's plan for SummerSlam in New Jersey, the 40-year-old singer took a Claymore from Drew McIntyre and got physical with The Scottish Warrior and Logan Paul inside the squared circle. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley defended the artist's desire to be a part of the industry.

The multi-time tag team champion gave an example of Mr. T on X/Twitter and said fans are ignorant if they gatekeep celebrities from wrestling inside the ring, as artists from other streams have previously contributed to the business.

"Outside biz personalities have been involved w/ WWE since ‘Mania 1 and Mr. T…maybe before that If you’re complaining about Jelly Roll, you’re ignorant or just dont “get it," Dudley wrote on X.

Paul and McIntyre are set to team up in New Jersey for a tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025.

