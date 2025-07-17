  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Logan Paul
  • Logan Paul gets assaulted by a major celebrity after appearing on a talk show

Logan Paul gets assaulted by a major celebrity after appearing on a talk show

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 17, 2025 04:54 GMT
Logan Paul got attacked (Image via WWE.com)
Logan Paul got attacked (Image via WWE.com)

Logan Paul appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and got attacked by a major name. Jelly Roll sent him crashing into a table.

Ad

The Maverick will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on Randy Orton and the musician in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam. Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at the event. The feud started after he was interrupted by the social media megastar on SmackDown last week during his live performance. Orton came out and got into a heated confrontation with Paul before getting attacked by McIntyre.

Jelly Roll hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and his partner Randy Orton was also there. Drew McIntyre confronted The Viper and the two stars got into a brawl. Logan Paul showed up on the set as well and tried to cause trouble with Jelly, which led to the latter chokeslamming him through a table.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out the clip below:

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton, accompanied by Jelly Roll, defeated Drew McIntyre, who was accompanied by Logan Paul. The Apex Predator got blindsided by The Maverick after the match, and Jelly Roll came to the WWE veteran's. McIntyre nailed the music star with a Claymore in the end.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications