Logan Paul gets assaulted by a major celebrity after appearing on a talk show

Logan Paul appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and got attacked by a major name. Jelly Roll sent him crashing into a table.
The Maverick will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on Randy Orton and the musician in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam. Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at the event. The feud started after he was interrupted by the social media megastar on SmackDown last week during his live performance. Orton came out and got into a heated confrontation with Paul before getting attacked by McIntyre.
Jelly Roll hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and his partner Randy Orton was also there. Drew McIntyre confronted The Viper and the two stars got into a brawl. Logan Paul showed up on the set as well and tried to cause trouble with Jelly, which led to the latter chokeslamming him through a table.
You can check out the clip below:
At Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton, accompanied by Jelly Roll, defeated Drew McIntyre, who was accompanied by Logan Paul. The Apex Predator got blindsided by The Maverick after the match, and Jelly Roll came to the WWE veteran's. McIntyre nailed the music star with a Claymore in the end.
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.