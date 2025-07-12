WWE Hall of Famer calls fans "ignorant" for complaining about Jelly Roll and celebrities being in the ring

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the return of Jelly Roll and Logan Paul. Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) took to social media to call out fans for complaining about their appearance.

Ad

The Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show took place in Nashville, Tennessee, the musician's hometown. He did an in-ring performance of his song Liar, which was the official theme of last year's SummerSlam. Jelly Roll was interrupted by Logan Paul, who basically called him an outsider and said he didn't belong in WWE.

An irate Randy Orton showed up, and The Viper called out The Maverick for his hypocrisy. Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere and hit Orton with a Claymore. After The Scottish Warrior left, Logan Paul attacked Orton, but Jelly Roll got physical by pulling the latter off The Apex Predator.

Ad

Trending

The musician appearing on SmackDown after it was recently reported that he's scheduled to compete at SummerSlam received a lot of backlash from fans on social media. Bully Ray posted a tweet on X, reminding fans that outsiders being involved in WWE is nothing new.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jelly Roll appeared at last year's SummerSlam, and he'll most likely also show up at his year's event. A tag team match was even teased on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE