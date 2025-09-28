How much weight did Jelly Roll lose? Bunnie Xo reacts to fans claiming her husband is “hot” now after weight loss

Country rap artist Jelly Roll’s weight loss has sparked fan reactions across social media, with some claiming the country-rap star looks “so hot” after dropping over 200 pounds, as reported by US Weekly magazine on September 28, 2025. The musician's wife, Bunnie Xo, reportedly addressed those comments in a TikTok video on September 27, 2025, saying her husband has always been the same person regardless of appearance. “He’s always had the same face, the same heart, the same soul,” For her, the most important change is that he simply “looks so much healthier now.”The remarks came after Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, revealed in April 2025 that he had gone from 540 pounds to 357 pounds and planned to lose another 100 pounds. His transformation has reportedly drawn attention not only for its scale but also for the discipline behind it.More about Jelly Roll's physical transformationJelly Roll first revealed his weight loss progress in early 2024 when he caught the attention of the audience at the Academy of Country Music Awards, looking noticeably slimmer, just weeks after running the 2 Bears 5K in Los Angeles.Talking about the race, Jelly Roll admitted he “couldn’t walk a mile” when training began in January 2024, making the 3.1-mile finish “really emotional,” as reported by Today on August 11, 2025. The musician reportedly said,&quot;The fact that we got three point whatever it was done today, I feel really, really good about it. I left here feeling really motivated,&quot;By mid-2024, the country-rap artists confirmed that he had lost over 100 pounds through daily exercise routines that included walking three miles a day, boxing, and even playing basketball while on tour, as reported by Today. Jelly Roll also said that he gradually started building a healthier diet, reducing alcohol intake and working with chefs to swap traditional Southern comfort food for high-protein, low-fat versions. According to the report by Today, August 11, 2025, one favorite was a Nashville hot chicken dish made with air-fried chicken and bone-broth-boiled fries for added protein and nutrients.Bunnie Xo responds to viral fan commentsBunnie Xo, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, directly addressed online comments about her husband’s appearance in her TikTok video on September 27, 2025, telling followers to “stop living in a Shallow Hall world,” which is reportedly a reference to the 2001 Jack Black film about inner beauty, according to US Weekly. In the TikTok, she is heard saying,&quot;You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight.&quot;Bunnie XO has supported Jelly Roll throughout his fitness journey, even calling out people for body-shaming her husband for his weight in 2024.Breakfast Television @breakfasttvLINKJelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, recently shared on her podcast that her husband is taking a social media break because he's &quot;so tired of being bullied&quot; about his weight.@meredithshaw and @Sid_Seixeiro share their thoughts: In August 2025, she even posted a lighthearted TikTok video playfully body-slamming him against a wall to test if he was still her “squish” after the weight loss, captioning it “Bestie #jellyandbunnie,” according to US Weekly. The Save Me artist has balanced his health goals with a busy career. Jelly Roll performed with American rapper and singer Post Malone at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards via satellite from Hanover, Germany, on September 7, 2025, and later met Pope Leo XIV ahead of a Vatican City concert on September 13, 2025, as reported by US Weekly on September 28, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Bunnie Xo revealed on her Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2025 that her reduced public appearances with Jelly Roll were due to undergoing IVF treatments while he toured extensively. “He has to make appearances,” she said, explaining that his schedule often keeps them apart while she focuses on starting a family, as reported by US Weekly