Jelly Roll’s wife hilariously shows support for his 200-Lb weight loss journey 

Country musician Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) has made headlines after he disclosed that he has dropped close to 200 lbs. It is a significant turning point in his professional and personal health, and his wife, Bunnie XO, has played a key role in supporting him.

As motivating as his progress has been to observe, perhaps what has made it even more heartwarming is how his wife, Bunnie XO, has been there to support him.

On August 15, 2025, Bunnie posted a TikTok video that soon gathered the attention of fans, where she playfully bodyslammed her husband into a rock wall and then leaned in to kiss him.

In the video, Jelly was dressed in all black, including a backward baseball cap, and Bunnie was in a black tank top with a flannel knotted around her waist and casual slides. The duo then shared kisses and hugs after they did the silly motion, with Bunnie captioning the move:

"When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss," following his dramatic weight loss.

Jelly Roll opens up about his weight on Dumb Blonde Podcast

In December 2024, Jelly Roll was interviewed by his wife, Bunnie XO, on her Instagram podcast, Dumb Blonde, where he discussed openly his medical conditions, weight issues, and the life goals he had established.

Looking back on his career, he pointed out that his success had come despite his physical challenges, rather than because of them.

“What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane,” said Jelly, who described himself at the time as “morbidly obese.”

As the conversation went on, he also disclosed a very personal goal he had, which was to change his health and appearance dramatically over the next few years.

“I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026,” he revealed. “That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.”

Bunnie XO, who has long supported Jelly both personally and professionally, was excited by his statement. She explained that his commitment to such a bold goal made her “so giddy,” emphasizing the positive support she has been giving along the way.

Jelly Roll’s health transformation and weight-loss journey

As Jelly Roll’s music career has flourished, his health transformation has unfolded alongside it. Jason Bradley DeFord, better known by his stage name Nashville, grew in fame in the country music industry, becoming the CMA New Artist of the year in 2023 and selling out arenas by 2024.

But he, too, was fighting obesity, and he had weighed more than 540 pounds at his heaviest, a condition he has confessed to as being “morbidly obese.” By April 2025, with determination and discipline, he disclosed that his weight had reduced to 357 pounds, almost 200 pounds off.

His exercise routine consisted of boxing, walking, running, and even preparing to run a 5K. During the tour, he was busy with basketball and boxing, and continued a high-protein diet.

Jelly Roll has compared his food addiction to past struggles with substance abuse, launching “Losers Run Club” to inspire accountability. Seeking the cover of Men's Health by 2026, he aspires to lose another 100 pounds, strengthening both his health and career.

Jelly Roll is determined to continue pushing his health goals while maintaining his music career.

