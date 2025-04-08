"He showed up wearing the same outfit as me" — Momo recalls when her Tinder date accidentally twinned with her on Dumb Blonde podcast

American personality Momo recalled the time when her Tinder date accidentally twinned with her during the April 7 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Host Bunnie XO and Hailee Clark were joined by Momo as she shared the full, unhinged saga of her breakup—from air mattresses and burner phones to being in a three-way relationship with a best friend.

While talking about her Tinder date, Momo added:

“He showed up wearing the same outfit as me.. I get to the bar, and this dude is LITERALLY wearing the same jeans, white tee, and leather jacket combo as me. Was it fate? Or just awkward? I still don’t know…”

The Dumb Blonde podcast episode sheds light on Bunnie XO’s IVF journey, Momo's date, and Meme’s lamb babies

Apart from Momo’s date, the ladies on the Dumb Blonde podcast talked about Bunnie XO’s IVF journey in the same episode. Speaking on the topic, Bunnie said:

“I don't know how girls do back to back cycles. No. The women who do this IVF journey are a different breed. They're strong. No. Everything from physical to mental is insane. It's crazy. Like these women are just straight up soldiers..”

She continued discussing it with Momo and others:

“They're on a mission for a goal... I don't know if I'm built like them. Maybe that's why I don't have kids. Because I'm not built like them. I just took 30 days to inject hormones and make a baby. And now I'm taking 30 days to get all that out of me.”

This wasn’t the first time Jelly Roll’s wife opened up about her IVF journey. As reported by E! News on March 8, the Dumb Blonde podcast host—who has been candid about her pregnancy experience—stated in a TikTok video on March 4:

“I'm literally going through IVF treatments right now… The hormones, the shots, all that.”

Bunnie further said that if successful, she will benefit much from the highs and lows of the medical treatment. She continued:

“[I’m] going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me.. Just a little piece wrapped in skin to add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.”

Elsewhere in the episode, while discussing the eyebrows of one of her lambs, Meme Shahan referenced Eugene Levy's character, Johnny Rose, from Schitt's Creek. Meme shared her thoughts about her husband Jason's eyebrows, saying:

“Jason said it looks like the dad from Schitt's Creek. Like from American pie. Yeah, it’s like because he’s got the big dark eyebrows.”

Furthermore, Meme talked about her new "family members." Referring to her lambs as the "most precious babies," Meme said she spent most of her time with them.

She went on to describe the lambs' appearance, mentioning that they both had beards. She also said that their names are Ricky Bobby and Cal, and that Ricky's eyebrows are "filled in."

She further continued:

“It’s so freaking cute, you guys. And they like, we have to bottle feed them right now. One’s only three weeks old and one’s three months old, so they’re still both bottle fed. And then they just yell at you.”

With new episodes broadcast every Wednesday, the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by Bunnie XO, is well-known for its celebrity interviews and conversations about comedy, current events, and lifestyle.

According to Spotify's official description of the podcast, its sole objective is to deliver knowledge and amusement. Only the opinions of the hosts and guests are shared, and they may not reflect those of any other individuals or groups mentioned in the episodes. Additionally, since the hosts are not lawyers, nothing in this episode should be interpreted as legal advice.

