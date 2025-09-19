Jelly Roll got emotional at Vince McMahon's birthday party, WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter reveals (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll was one of many singers who performed at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in August. Sgt. Slaughter, a guest at the two-night event, enjoyed watching the 40-year-old's emotional set.
In recent months, Jelly Roll has featured prominently on WWE television. The lifelong wrestling fan even competed in a match at SummerSlam, where he and Randy Orton lost to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
Slaughter was one of the biggest names in WWE in the 1980s and 1990s. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, he revealed that Jelly Roll became tearful while playing to the guests.
"A curtain opened up, and there was Jelly Roll, his whole band, and he played for about an hour and a half," Slaughter said. "He was like a little kid, and he kept saying, 'Thank you for inviting me,' and he threw out a bunch of names of the wrestlers that were there that he grew up watching. He said, 'Vince McMahon and all these wrestlers are the reason I'm on the stage because you taught me how to tell a story singing my songs,' and started weeping a bit. He was so happy to be there performing."
Vince McMahon's granddaughter sang at his birthday party
Triple H, Vince McMahon's son-in-law, attended the second night of the celebration alongside his three daughters.
Sgt. Slaughter added that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's youngest daughter sang to the audience to celebrate her and Vince McMahon's birthdays.
"They took another break, and Vince got up and thanked everybody for being there, and he brought his family up and he said, 'I got to thinking, yeah, this is my birthday, but it's also somebody else's birthday,' and he introduced his youngest granddaughter, who is a singer, and it was her birthday, too, on the 24th, so he had her sing Happy Birthday to everybody for all of us, so we all joined in and sang Happy Birthday."
Several current WWE stars were guests at the party, including Drew McIntyre, John Cena, The Miz, R-Truth, and Sheamus. JBL, Jerry Lawler, and The Undertaker were among the legends in attendance.
