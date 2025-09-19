Jelly Roll got emotional at Vince McMahon's birthday party, WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter reveals (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll was one of many singers who performed at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in August. Sgt. Slaughter, a guest at the two-night event, enjoyed watching the 40-year-old's emotional set.

Ad

In recent months, Jelly Roll has featured prominently on WWE television. The lifelong wrestling fan even competed in a match at SummerSlam, where he and Randy Orton lost to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Slaughter was one of the biggest names in WWE in the 1980s and 1990s. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, he revealed that Jelly Roll became tearful while playing to the guests.

"A curtain opened up, and there was Jelly Roll, his whole band, and he played for about an hour and a half," Slaughter said. "He was like a little kid, and he kept saying, 'Thank you for inviting me,' and he threw out a bunch of names of the wrestlers that were there that he grew up watching. He said, 'Vince McMahon and all these wrestlers are the reason I'm on the stage because you taught me how to tell a story singing my songs,' and started weeping a bit. He was so happy to be there performing."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more details about McMahon's 80th birthday party. He also explained why phones were banned.

Vince McMahon's granddaughter sang at his birthday party

Triple H, Vince McMahon's son-in-law, attended the second night of the celebration alongside his three daughters.

Sgt. Slaughter added that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's youngest daughter sang to the audience to celebrate her and Vince McMahon's birthdays.

Ad

"They took another break, and Vince got up and thanked everybody for being there, and he brought his family up and he said, 'I got to thinking, yeah, this is my birthday, but it's also somebody else's birthday,' and he introduced his youngest granddaughter, who is a singer, and it was her birthday, too, on the 24th, so he had her sing Happy Birthday to everybody for all of us, so we all joined in and sang Happy Birthday."

Ad

Several current WWE stars were guests at the party, including Drew McIntyre, John Cena, The Miz, R-Truth, and Sheamus. JBL, Jerry Lawler, and The Undertaker were among the legends in attendance.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More