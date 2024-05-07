How many kids does Meek Mill have? Rapper claims he was prevented from contacting his son on his birthday 

On May 7, American rapper Meek Mill took to X and shared two consecutive posts, claiming he was not allowed to contact his youngest son Czar on his birthday, the previous day. In the first post, he wrote –

“Happy bday czar me and papi called you 10 times today!”

In a follow-up post, Meek Mill stated –

“My other son can’t even wish my other son happy bday… it’s looks perfect on the net!”

The Expensive Pain hitmaker did not clarify why he was prevented from getting in touch with his son.

Notably, Meek Mill, who is a father of three sons, shares Czar with his former girlfriend Milan Harris.

Meek Mill’s eldest son is named after him

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is the father of three children, all of them boys.

He shares his first two kids with his ex-girlfriend Fahimah Raheem (also known as Fahdy). His eldest son Rihmeek is named after him. Meanwhile, his other son is called Murad.

In her 2020 Mother’s Day post on Instagram, Fahimah (@fahdy_87), who is a Penn State graduate, wrote that she is a single mother, and has been on her own since she was 20 years old. She added that she had her first son at the age of 19 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at 22.

Raheem also mentioned balancing her studies and work and owning a two-bedroom flat, where she cohabited with her two sons.

That same day, Meek Mill posted a special Mother’s Day post for his then girlfriend Milan Harris, who is the mother of his youngest son Czar. Incidentally, Meek Mill and Czar share their birthday, which falls on May 6.

Later, in 2021, on his 34th birthday and his son’s 1st, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper shared a rare picture of the infant on Instagram and wrote –

“Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! Can’t wait to see you. Love you!!!!”

Reportedly, Milan and Meek parted ways three months after the birth of Czar. Back then, the rapper claimed that he and Harris would remain co-parents.

Milan Harris wished her son on Instagram on his fourth birthday

On Monday, Meek Mill, who celebrated her 37th birthday wrote on X how he was prevented from reaching out to his son on their joint birthday this year. He also shared a similar message on his Instagram story, writing –

“Happy bday to my son that I can’t barely contact…miss you kid.”

Meanwhile, Milan Harris took to Instagram to wish Czar on his fourth birthday. The founder of luxury streetwear brand Milano Di Rouge, Harris shared a series of pictures with/of the toddler, alongside the caption:

“Happy birthday to my handsome baby boy @czartharuler. I love you so much, I can write a book about how you changed my world but were running late lol. I can’t believe I’ve been a mom for four years, time is flying.”

Mill's fans took to her post and urged the fashion label owner to reconcile with the rapper.