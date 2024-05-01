Rapper Meek Mill came up with a wild theory about the recent solar eclipse that happened on April 8, 2024. On Friday, April 27, Mill posted on X about his views on this natural phenomenon.

Expand Tweet

The post has not gone unnoticed by fans, who trolled him even further after the bizarre claim, according to which the eclipse paved the way for people to be more exposed to hatred. A user reacted to his claims on X and wrote:

"You need to take a break for a min."

Expand Tweet

Fans react as All Eyes on You artist Meek Mill comes up with bizarre claims about the recent solar eclipse

The Great North American Eclipse, which covered several parts of North America on April 8, has been in the discussion again after rapper Meek Mill made a wild theory and posted it online. According to Mill's April 27 post on X:

"The eclipse opened up the portal to everybody that was hating on you to be exposed! Black hatred level went up a few notches in 2024."

Meanwhile, fans did not waste any time before reacting to this bizarre claim by Mill. While someone asked him if he was "laced," another user wrote that he needed a break.

"I'm just here for these comments," a user wrote.

"Bro tf u talking about man," another user wrote.

Many users wrote tweets asking the rapper to either just "stop" or to delete the app entirely.

"Bro save your self the disgrace and delete the Twitter," a user wrote.

"Say less Meek may the best survive," another user wrote.

Another user spoke on the same issue and trolled the American rapper, saying,

"nah bruh they not hating they just sayin u was smashin diddy."

In a further series of tweets, Meek Mill blamed YouTube for promoting hate against him

After posting the tweet about his theory about the solar eclipse, Meek Mill seemingly didn't stop. A day later, on April 28, Mill uploaded another post on X, where he blamed the YouTube algorithm for spreading hate. In the tweet, Mill wrote:

"If you type my name in on @YouTube you only seeing spam of some fake stories or rumors they found away to hack people actually typing my name in easily... @youtubemusic can we get the stuff out the way of my music???

Expand Tweet

In further posts uploaded the same day, Mill claimed that he is still loved in Philadelphia and that the city has his back. He revealed that he would soon begin his tour there, and he believes that the turnout will be huge. He added:

"The city is fully behind me I prolly got a 1000 haters of 1.6 million people! Ima start my next tour Philly gone be in the first dates to display logic over internet influence I been doing for years."

He revealed that the new "bit tactics" have ruined the numbers on YouTube. Meek Mill also tweeted that the expected turnout will prove the inconsistency with the YouTube numbers. Recently, Mill has also been seen taking a stand for Joel Embiid, who has been receiving trolling and hate on social media platforms.

A few weeks back, Mill also made headlines after getting back at rapper Wale after he uploaded a photo with Mill's "enemy," Dean Stay Reddy. In 2022, Meek Mill admitted to having conflicts with 39-year-old Reddy.

Rapper Meek Mill has released several hits like All Eyes on You, Going Bad, and Bugatti.