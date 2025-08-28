How much are the Backstreet Boys making from their Las Vegas Sphere shows? VIP and Platinum tickets are letting the band earn millions

The Backstreet Boys' ongoing &quot;Into the Millennium&quot; residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas is reportedly making millions in profit, according to an exclusive TMZ report dated August 28, 2025. An insider source reportedly told the publication that the boy band is making over $4 million every show, which is largely attributed to their VIP tickets, platinum tickets, and travel packages. According to Ticketmaster, the average platinum ticket is priced at $946. Meanwhile, Vibee.com offers VIP experiences, titled &quot;The Perfect Fan&quot;, which include a ticket for general admission or premium reserved seats, priority entry into The Sphere, a two-night or three-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a gift kit, a collectible VIP laminate and lanyard, and other perks, priced at $1191 per ticket.Backstreet Boys @backstreetboysLINK.@VibeePresents Ticket &amp; Hotel Packages are ON SALE NOW!Concert &amp; VIP Hotel Packages Include:✔️Choice of GA Floor or Premium Reserved seats at @SphereVegas✔️Priority entry into Sphere &amp; BSB Air Terminal✔️Luxury 2 or 3-night stay at @VenetianVegas ✔️Early access to the Backstreet Boys Terminal Fan Experience — crowd-free shopping, a dedicated merch lane, and the BSB Air VIP Lounge✔️Luxury airport transport to/from hotel✔️Exclusive Backstreet Boys curated gifting kit&amp; more! Book now at http://backstreetboys.vibee.com!Another bundle, titled &quot;The One,&quot; includes &quot;choice of General Admission Floor or reserved seat at Sphere, a two-night or three-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and a collectible VIP laminate and lanyard&quot; for $812 per person.According to the source, the band made a $7 to $8 million one-time payment for the graphics used in the show and did not have travel expenses, significantly decreasing their overhead.The Sphere, which boasts 17,000 seats, is almost always sold out for Backstreet Boys shows, with the source adding that the boyband's profits from the Sphere residency matched that of a stadium tour.An advertisement for the Backstreet Boys: Into The Millennium concert on the Sphere (Image via Getty)The Backstreet Boys extend their Sphere residencyThe Backstreet Boys' &quot;Into the Millennium&quot; residency at The Sphere, which was originally slated for 21 shows across July and August 2025, has been extended into 2026 after the boy band announced new dates for 2025 and 2026. On August 13, members Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, and AJ McLean announced 14 new dates for their residency.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the boy group will perform at the Sphere on December 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31, 2025. The shows will continue in 2026, with concerts for January 2 and 3, and February 5 to 7, 11, and 13 to 15.The Backstreet Boys became the first pop act to perform at the Sphere, announcing their residency to mark the 25th anniversary of Millennium, their 1999 album. In July 2025, the boy band released a reissue of their Grammy-nominated album, now titled Millennium 2.0, to celebrate the milestone.Backstreet Boys' residency began on July 11 and concluded with the final show on August 24. It will resume on December 26, following Christmas. The setlist for their Sphere residency includes all songs from their Millennium album, in addition to their other hits.Larger Than LifeIt's Gotta Be YouAs Long As You Love MeMore Than ThatI Need You TonightSiberiaDon't Want You BackGet Another BoyfriendShow Me the MeaningDon't Wanna Lose You NowHeyThe OneBack to Your HeartSpanish EyesNo One Else Comes CloseThe Perfect FanAll I Have to GiveDrowningQuit Playing Games (With My Heart)Shape of My HeartI Want It That WayGet Down (You're the One for Me)We've Got It Goin' OnThe CallEverybody (Backstreet’s Back)Millennium 2.0 is the Backstreet Boys' first album since their 2022 LP, A Very Backstreet Christmas.