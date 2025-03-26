How much is Vic Mensa’s net worth? Chicago rapper reveals he paid $10K to Italian gangsters to settle a club fight

On Sunday, March 23, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa shared a video on his Instagram account about meeting several Italian mobsters in a club and reportedly having to pay them a significant amount to leave him alone.

He further added that it cost him $10,000 to resolve the altercation. Even though the exact date hasn't been mentioned, it happened when Mensa was helping a friend who was being attacked.

Stating the same in the video and narrating the story, he said:

“The next thing I see is my mans down in the crowd in a sea of strangers going like this, ‘Vic! So I start going down there.. He like, ‘G, they just choked me and dragged me out the club! And they not even security!’ I’m like, ‘Who? Who did this to you?’”

Then, trying to save his friend, Vic Mensa, whose net worth is $2 million, as per Celebrity net worth, got into a brawl with the Italian mobster. Eventually, in order to keep the gang off his back, Mensa called his "big homie" in his hometown, who agreed to pay the group $10,000.

Vic Mensa is a singer as well as a philanthropist

As per Celebrity net worth, Vic Mensa was born is Chicago, Illinois. In addition to being the founder of the collective group SAVEMONEY, which also features Chance the Rapper, he began his career as a member of the group Kids These Days.

In 2013, he released the mixtape INNANETAPE. With the publication of his hit single Down on My Luck, the rapper's career took off. 2014 saw the release of the single, which peaked at number 37 in the UK.

Mensa's first studio album, Traffic, was released in 2016. Mensa's song Down On My Luck further earned him a nomination for the 2015 MTVU Woodie Award for Best Video Woodie. His 2017 release of his debut album, The Autobiography, cemented his position in the music business and improved his financial situation even more.

Additionally, as per Hot New Hip Hop's February 20, 2024 report, Vic Mensa's financial success has also been greatly aided by his partnerships with well-known musicians.

Mensa released the singles U Mad, with Kanye West and No Chill, featuring Skrillex. Additionally, he appeared on the singles Have U Eva by Leather Corduroys and Fast Life by Asher Roth.

Vic Mensa built his reputation and wealth through music, collaborating with artists like Pharrell Williams and Chance the Rapper. While music is his main income source, he co-founded the hip-hop collective Savemoney and appeared in TV shows like The Chi and The Therapist. He also launched the charity SaveMoneySaveLife.

The group promotes community change in Chicago via the use of entertainment and the arts. His dedication to social concerns enhances his reputation and overall artistic worth.

Now, in the recent Instagram video, Vic narrated the whole story of his encounter with the Italian mob. He chose to visit a bar where a friend was DJing while already intoxicated on his tour bus in an unnamed city. However, he noticed that his friend was being attacked.

So, he jumped into the fight to save him. However, his strength wasn’t enough. He managed to escape and reach his hotel. He then received a call from a friend telling him that the people he had fought were members of the Italian mob.

After that, Vic had to call one of his sources in Chicago for help, telling them that he needed $10,000 to turn things around. In the same video, Mensa claimed that he shared the story to serve as a warning and to explain his current sobriety. Following this, he has been sober for two years.

