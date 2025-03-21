How old was Chester Bennington when he died? Kanye West allegedly claims ex-Linkin Park frontman was "killed" in latest rant on X

On March 20, 2025, Kanye West (professionally known as Ye) posted a tweet alleging that former Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was "killed." This comes amid his ongoing tirade in which he has attacked several A-listers like the Kardashians, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, and the like.

Chester Bennington was only 41 years old when he was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, on July 20, 2017. As per a report by Rolling Stone, the coroner confirmed that the autopsy findings indicated "suicidal hanging." Bennington's wife, Talinda, informed the authorities of the singer's history of suicidal tendencies. However, no suicide note was discovered at the scene of his death.

In the latest X post, Kanye West compared the alleged plight of his children to the former Linkin Park frontman. He wrote:

It’s time to go get my children from the situation everyone knows (sic) their in. They killed that boy from [LINKIN] LINCOLN PARK for this but I’m not letting my children be in this anymore. I will be dead before my kids be in Sierra Canyon in September."

The post was substantiated with a screenshot of a conversation that detailed a meeting with a detective. However, it is unclear if Ye's claims on Chester Bennington's death have any correlation with the screenshot.

Kanye West's tweet alluding to Chester Bennington's death (image via X/@kanyewest)

The tweet also highlights Kanye West's ongoing tension with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over the upbringing of their children. The two got married in 2014 and had four children - North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. In 2022, they finalized their divorce settlement with West being ordered to pay $200k in monthly child support.

What did Kanye West say about the Kardashians in recent tweets?

2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage - Source: Getty

The co-parenting relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seems to have hit a new low in recent times. On Wednesday, West called Kim Kardashian a "s*x trafficker" - a claim that was allegedly tied to their daughter North West's involvement in a music video by FKA Twigs.

"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN. I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS," he wrote.

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of being a s*x trafficker (image via X/@kanyewest)

The rapper accused his ex-wife of bullying him in a tweet on March 19. Addressing the Kardashians as "MODERN DAY KKK A KLAN OF WHITE WOMEN," he alleged that their family controls his "black kids." Ye also claimed that he had Kim Kardashian "took the kids away" from his Sunday Service Choir.

In other tweets, Kanye West posted a photo of his younger daughter Chicago. It showed the 7-year-old holding a bottle of PediaSure's strawberry shake in one hand and a toy in another. The picture was set as the screensaver of a tablet. Referring to Chicago, Kanye wrote:

"THIS IS ONE OF MY DAUGHTERS THAT I HAVE NO RIGHTS TO RAISE AND NEVER SEE LIKE WHEN I WASN'T ALLOWED TO GO TO THE BIRTHDAY PARTY. SO YES, I'VE WANTED TO DIE."

The 47-year-old opined that the photo and "countless" others of his children made him "very uncomfortable." Ye alleged that he was "100 percent convinced" that his children were part of a "s*x trafficking ring."

Kanye West rants about his children in latest tirade on X(image via X/@kanyewest)

In the tweet, Ye was supposedly referring to Chicago's 2022 birthday party. It was reported that the Kardashian family didn't disclose the location of the party to him and the rapper drove around Los Angeles looking for the location. A future video clip revealed that Kanye had attended the party and was spotted next to Kris Jenner.

In other tweets, he talked about his desire to wage a legal war against Kim Kardashian and try to get full custody of his children.

