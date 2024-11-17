How old is King Von’s son? Rapper’s Baby Mama reveals taking Davon Jr. off the football team following Coach’s comment

Queen Kema, the mother of late rapper King Von's son DayVon Jr., has been trending on social media after she took her son off the football team. DayVon Jr., who is five, was born in 2019 and has an Instagram operated by his mother.

A video of Queen Kema was recently shared by My Mixtapez on X, where she spoke up on the circumstances leading to her decision to remove her child from the football team in an interview. She started by saying:

"I made the decision to pull my son off of football team. I understand that football is a very rigorous sport. My son's only five years old so of course he's not there yet. Like he's not super tough."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kema further stated:

"I guess coach was giving him water. And the coach made a mistake and squirted water in his eye. I'm not really sure. I just know what water squirted in DayVon's eye. And of course just like a 5-year-old, he began to cry as he's walking him off the field."

Kema recalled that her coach told her son to stop crying or else he would be put between the cheerleaders. Kema revealed how she responded and said:

"I'm instantly in defense mode and I asked him, I said do you think that was appropriate for you to say a five year old child. And he was like it ain't no crying in football."

King Von was a father of three children before he died in 2020

King Von's successful work as a rapper over the years made him a popular face among the public. He had three albums in his credits, starting with Welcome to O'Block, followed by What It Means To Be King and Grandson.

But apart from being busy with his musical work, King Von also raised three children. As mentioned, he welcomed his first child DayVon Jr. in August 2019 with Queen Kema. The same year, he became the father of a daughter named True.

King Von shared another daughter, Demi Rowe, with Skylar Knight. Demi was born in July 2021, a few months after Von was shot dead in November 2020. The glimpses of all three kids have been going viral on social media platforms on different occasions.

In 2022, a video of DayVon Jr. started trending where he was spotted playing with two teddy bears with a painting of Von appearing in the background, as reported by XXL Magazine. Although King Von's personal life was always in the spotlight, he never spoke about his relationships and children anywhere.

According to NPR, King Von was shot dead in the early morning hours at the parking lot of the Atlanta-based Monaco Hookah Lounge. He was 26 years old at the time and his family said in a statement through his Instagram page after his death, expressing gratitude for the love people gave to Von.

The statement also mentioned that the family would share his "unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing." Grandson was one of Von's major projects released after his demise and it topped the charts after its arrival last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback