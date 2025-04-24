HYBE unveils new J-pop group 'Aoen' 

On April 23, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency reported that HYBE LABELS has officially introduced the new Japanese pop group Aoen. The next-generation J-pop band comprises seven members: Yuuju, Gaku, Luka, Sota, Haku, Kyosuke, and Leo. The corporation's sub-label, YX Label, will manage them.

According to the record label YX, the group's name was inspired by the color of a blue burning flame, which symbolizes the band's fierce passion and energy. The seven members were discovered and selected through the Japanese Nihon TV audition program Ouen-High: Dream Start Line.

Aoen's two members, Gaku and Leo, were added to the band due to the public's votes

Following the conclusion of Ouen-High: Dream Start Line, Gaku and Leo were selected to be part of the upcoming Japanese group through voting. A post-broadcast viewer vote event was held, garnering over 500,000 ballots. Leo was placed first, accumulating over 210,000 votes. Gaku also secured a place, which led to his being added to the Aoen group.

According to the publication, following Gaku's selection through voting, he stated he wanted to become an artist loved by many people and would always be grateful for the new opportunity. Meanwhile, Leo confessed that he would work hard to showcase the best version of himself as a member.

Meanwhile, the remaining six members, namely Luka, Sota, Haku, Yuuju, and Kyosuke, stayed at the top spot during the Ouen-High: Dream Start Line program. The band's official fandom name has been designated as 'Aoring.'

The South Korean social media platform Weverse also announced that the upcoming Japanese group has an open community. It mentioned:

"The next generation boy group selected through HYBE's J-POP audition program. Aoen's official global fan community is now open! Now you can check out aoen's news on #weverse and enjoy connecting and sharing stories together."

Additionally, YX Labels expressed their desire for continued support and anticipation for their group. They stated the band would grow into the next-generation leaders of J-pop. It is to be noted that all the members, excluding Sota, were former members of the pre-debut boy group 24kumi.

YX LABEL, formerly known as BigHit Entertainment Japan and HYBE Labels Japan, is a Japanese entertainment company that is a subsidiary of HYBE. It has managed numerous artists, including &TEAM, Shin, Haru, Narumi, MOONCHILD, and more.

