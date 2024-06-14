“I actually seen her fight back” — Diddy’s former bodyguard says Cassie once “rightfully” punched the rap mogul to defend herself

The former bodyguard of disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs opened up about yet another alleged altercation between the former couple. During an interview with Vlad TV published on Thursday, June 13, Roger Bonds, Diddy's ex-bodyguard, recalled an incident when the couple were in the middle of an intense argument in a car.

The former bodyguard alleged that Cassie eventually punched Diddy. Bonds also recalled the window being open and people even starting to recognize the couple as they were fighting. The former security guard remembered thinking:

"In my mind, I was happy because I actually seen her fight back. In my mind I was happy."

Trending

"These are the things that people don't talk about" — Diddy's former security guard on an altercation between him and Cassie

Amid the sprawling allegations against hip-hop mogul Diddy, his former bodyguard Roger Bonds even had one incident to add on. During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Bonds was asked about an incident described in Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy that occurred in New York after a party with Empire State of Mind hitmaker Jay-Z.

This particular incident allegedly took place in an Escalade. According to Cassie, Puff Daddy allegedly started to assault her and forced her out of the car, after which she had to take a cab back to her own apartment in Manhattan. The model allegedly came home crying and stayed for three days in her apartment. Roger Bonds stated that he knew about this incident but wasn't there at the time.

When the couple went to New York, another bodyguard named Pauly took over for Bonds. However, he was present for another similar incident. The former bodyguard detailed that they were driving in a Cadillac, and Sean Combs and Cassie were fighting. As per Bonds, he initially had to break them up and seat Combs in the front and his ex-girlfriend in the back seat. He further recalled:

"I was like 'Yo ya'll can't be acting up like this man'. And then Cassie had punched him in the face, rightfully. She punched him in the face and they started fighting."

Expand Tweet

The bodyguard had the windows down, so he recalled people starting to pull up to the scene and recognizing the distraught couple as he desperately tried to roll the window up. As mentioned above, the former security guard felt happy at the time due to seeing the model finally step up to the hip-hop mogul.

Later in the interview, Bonds claimed that the model was wearing a "monkey ring" when she punched Combs. When they finally got to their Beverly Hills house, Roger Bonds was finally able to pull both of them out and he started walking Sean Combs back home. Roger Bonds continued:

"I started walking him (Sean Combs) up the hill and then Cassie ran behind me and she kicked him. You know what I'm saying. When he went to chase her, I grabbed him again and I was able to stop it."

"So these are the things that people don't talk about. So I was able to stop it at that time and then later on they went into the house. It was almost like they would stay in the room for two, three days at a time doing nothing but getting high, and then when they came out of the room it was like a person," he added.

Bonds remembered the model changing into a completely different person whenever she came out of the room with Diddy. He thought that Cassie was at the point where she was just terrified.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of s*xual assault, s*x trafficking, and a plethora of other things. The lawsuit was later settled out of court.

More recently, in May of this year, CNN released 2016 security footage of the hip-hop mogul viciously assaulting the model in a hotel hallway. Meanwhile, neither Sean Combs nor Cassie Ventura have responded to Roger Bonds' story.