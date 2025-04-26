"I called Trump"— Kanye West claims he got A$AP Rocky out of jail while addressing the custody of his children

Kanye West joined producer Digital Nas in the latter's latest livestream, where he made a barrage of bold accusations and personal grievances towards A$AP Rocky. In a series of clips from the live stream, which @apollovwrld, an account posting "mostly Ye related content," shared on X on Thursday, April 24, 2025, Kanye claimed that he got A$AP Rocky out of jail. He said:

Ad

"Y'all saying Rocky should say something, man. I called Trump and got that man out of prison, man. He supposed to be making a diss record for them."

Kanye was calling out the fellow rapper for allegedly failing to come to his defense or show any public backing amid his current disputes with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their children. As for A$AP Rocky's case, Kanye West's comments likely reference the Good For You rapper's arrest in Sweden in July 2019.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CNN, he was convicted of assault following a street brawl in Stockholm. His arrest reportedly incited international attention, with fans and fellow artists calling for his release. President Donald Trump also demanded to get A$AP Rocky released, made an intervention with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and even took to X to write, "Give ASAP Rocky his freedom."

However, the rapper didn't appreciate the US President's intervention and admitted that it "made it a little worse" in his Stockholm Syndrome documentary in 2021, per AllHipHop.

Ad

Kanye West recently joined Twitch but got banned seven minutes into his livestream

Kanye West has been rubbing shoulders with famous Twitch and Kick streamers, including Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and Amouranth, among others. He has also appeared on Digital Nas's livestream multiple times. However, on Friday, April 25, 2025, he decided to start his solo venture on the streaming platform Twitch called yeezy_stream.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it didn't take long for the controversial rapper to get blacklisted from the platform. According to The Mirror, he started a live session shortly after signing up and amassed around 3,000 followers, but it was a fleeting live session. Kanye was reportedly banned seven minutes into his first-ever livestream. Now, the link to his Twitch account features a generic ban message that reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Ad

According to The Independent UK, Kanye West had not even reached 220 followers before his Twitch account was suspended. The same outlet also reported that during the rapper's brief stream, he was wearing a black jacket paired with Prada sunglasses and performed a Nazi salute while saying, "Heil Hitler." He reportedly also used slurs against the LGBT+ community and Jewish people.

Moreover, Kanye West reportedly claimed that X CEO Elon Musk gave him "passes" to post any discriminatory statements on social media. He likened the freedom Musk allegedly gave him to be able to say "f**k these Jews," among others, to a "ni**a getting money and going to Louis Vuitton" with endless cash to spend. Shortly after he made the comments, the stream shut down.

Ad

It wasn't the first time Kanye West experienced a ban on Twitch. On April 6, 2025, Digital Nas' Twitch was temporarily suspended after featuring Kanye, who blasted streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More