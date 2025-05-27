"I can admit when I'm wrong and I spoke too soon": Nicci Gilbert issues apology to Tory Lanez, backtracks support for Megan Thee Stallion

Nicci Gilbert has recently apologized to Tory Lanez for supporting Megan Thee Stallion without knowing the facts. The singer appeared for an interview with journalist Brian “B High” Hightower on Monday, May 26, where she was heard saying:

“I want to publicly apologize to Tory Lanez for being so vocal in my support of Megan without all the facts. I can admit when I’m wrong and I spoke too soon.”

Notably, the news comes a few days after Tory’s legal team claimed that they have evidence to prove that Kelsey Harris was the one who reportedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, as per a report by XXL Magazine on May 14, 2025.

According to Vibe magazine, Kelsey is a former friend of Megan.

Nicci continued by saying that she owes an apology to Tory Lanez because she criticized the rapper based on the legal issues in which he was involved.

Gilbert said that she does not have any problem with Tory or Megan, following which Nicci seemingly referred to Tory's stabbing case that happened this month, as she stated:

“In the Tory Lanez case, I did feel like things went really quickly and I did hear some whispers about some stuff. So I pray, first of all, I pray that he is healthy, I pray that he heals a 100%. And I want to publicly apologize for having an opinion on something based on limited information.”

Furthermore, Gilbert said that if there is any evidence that can prove that Tory was not involved in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident, Lanez should get a retrial.

Tory Lanez’s legal team claims they have new evidence related to the shooting incident

The Brampton, Ontario native was sentenced to ten years in August 2022 on charges associated with an incident in 2020, where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot, as per XXL magazine.

As mentioned, Tory Lanez’s attorneys alleged earlier this month that they had evidence related to Kelsey Harris’ involvement with the shooting incident.

According to XXL Magazine, Kelsey’s bodyguard, Bradley James, reportedly claimed that he heard Harris confess to shooting Megan on a phone call.

Tory’s legal team addressed the same during a press conference held in Los Angeles on May 14, 2025, as stated by Vibe magazine.

Notably, Kelsey was allegedly speaking to her husband, Darien “Dboy” Smith, when she admitted that she shot Megan.

Boochie is the Name @@stoppfeenin 🚨: New developments in the Tory Lanez case have surfaced during a FOX 11 Los Angeles live stream. Kelsey Harris’s bodyguard has reportedly come forward, claiming that Kelsey Harris, not Tory Lanez, allegedly was the one who 💥 Megan. He wanted to come clean about the truth

Attorney Walter Roberts stated at the press conference that Kelsey reportedly fired three shots, and the gun fired two more times after Tory knocked her down. Walter claimed that his client did not touch or use the gun and added:

“This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side.”

Tory Lanez was also trending on another occasion this month after he was reportedly stabbed during the morning hours at the California Correctional Institution on May 12, 2025.

According to Vibe magazine, Tory suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was immediately transported to the Bakersfield hospital.

Tory’s latest album, Peterson, was also released in March this year. The album has 20 singles in the soundtrack and has grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

