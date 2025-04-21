"I don’t think is necessary to interpret art": Doechii reacts to fans positioning her as an “intellectual” alternative to other female rappers

Doechii has recently opened up about her fans' alleged perception of her as an "intellectual" alternative to female rappers in the industry. The 26-year-old songstress was also selected to feature as the cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine's "Romance Issue."

In an interview with Cosmopolitan (published on April 21, 2025), Doechii spoke about her rise in the industry and divulged details about her historic Grammy win. During the interview, the Anxiety hitmaker was questioned about fans allegedly positioning her as an "intellectual" alternative to quintessential female rappers.

In response, Doechii asserted that she didn't agree with the perspective and explained her stance. Although she accepted that art is meant to be critiqued and interpreted, the artist didn't want to be "caught up" in the same.

"I wouldn’t agree with that perspective. I’ve seen people describe me as “the female that,” “she’s intellectual,” “she’s hard,” and “she’s scarin’ hos.” I think what’s happening is people are trying to understand who I am as an artist, but they’re doing it in comparison to other artists, which I don’t think is necessary to interpret art at all," she clarified.

Doechii continued:

"Critiquing art and interpreting art is an art form as well. It’s a skill. People have jobs interpreting art, so it’s not something that is commonly practiced the right way. So I understand why people are doing it, but I don’t like to get too caught up in all of that, you know?"

For the unversed, Doechii first gained public attention when her 2020 song Yucky Blucky went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. Following the initial breakthrough, she was signed by Top Dawg Entertainment and released Persuasive on March 18, 2022. A remix of that song featuring SZA was later released in July 2022.

Doechii recently made history by becoming only the third female to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Released on August 30, 2024, via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, the album featured hit singles like Nissan Altima, Denial Is A River, and Boom Bap.

When Doechii claimed that "racism" is responsible for people not considering hip-hop as an "intellectual" genre

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

In a February 19 interview for the cover story of The Cut, Doechii shared her perspective on why hip-hop isn't considered an "intellectual" genre. According to the Grammy winner, the reason was rooted in racism. She also spoke about her place among the juggernauts of hip-hop and lavished praise on veterans like Lauryn Hill.

“I’m gravitating towards the pure skill that was incorporated. Anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism,” she said.

The Anxiety singer spoke about her inspiration growing up, highlighting the role of Hill's Grammy-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“The first album I ever purchased and ever remember listening to in full length was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill... The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me. And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings,” she continued.

The rapper also paid tribute to Lauryn Hill and Cardi B during her emotional acceptance speech at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2.

"This category was introduced in 1989... And three women have won - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I will be rewarded and that he will show me just how good it can get," she said.

Doechii ended the speech by imploring young girls of color not to get bogged down by societal pressures and remain authentic to their aspirations.

"Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you... You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now," the singer and songwriter added.

Just a few hours after her historic Grammy win, Doechii released a new song called Nosebleeds. Composed alongside Jonas Jeberg, the song celebrates her Grammy win and rise in the hip-hop fraternity. It has already amassed almost two million views in just two months.

