"I feel like he was always innocent"- Chrisean Rock defends Diddy, questions Cassie's actions in abuse case trial

Chrisean Rock recently spoke up about Diddy’s legal issues, referring to the rapper’s past relationship with Cassie Ventura. During a live-stream session with Ray J, a clip acquired by Hollywood Unlocked went viral on July 7, 2025, in which Rock supported Sean “Diddy” Combs by claiming that he was innocent.

Sean Combs was found not guilty on three charges out of five during his trial last week, and Chrisean Rock was heard saying on the live video:

“I feel like he was always innocent. Because… I ain’t never spoke up on it, but – or did I? I don’t know I spoke on it on Pastor Jamal’s interview. But he clipped it out. He asked the question. I was saying we just got to pray for him. Because, s**t, he doing what everybody else would.”

Notably, Combs and Cassie’s relationship was in the headlines after CNN obtained footage reportedly recorded at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. The video featured Combs allegedly hitting the dancer and actress, and the details of the clip were also discussed during Sean’s trial.

Chrisean Rock seemingly referred to the controversies that Combs was involved in due to the footage. Rock questioned Cassie’s actions in the situation, as she stated:

“Every time that somebody take up for him, they always taking about, ‘But she got dragged down the hallway.’ First, they was trying to be stuck on the freaky stuff. Now they trying to be stuck on – I don’t know. It’s like a weird situation you don’t want to speak up on, because everybody just get to playing. I feel like she wasn’t calling 911. There was no 911 calls.”

Chrisean Rock additionally alleged that Sean Combs was being targeted because he has a lot of money. The reality TV star explained the same by saying that people were trying to create issues out of everything that Combs was doing in his “free time.”

Diddy’s attorney opens up on the events after the jury’s verdict on the case

On July 2, 2025, Sean Combs was found not guilty on three counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Despite efforts by his defense team to ensure that the artist was released, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed their request, citing concern that there wasn't convincing evidence proving Sean wouldn't pose a danger to anyone if released.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke to the Associated Press on Sunday, July 6, confirming that Combs has been transported to the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center. Agnifilo also revealed that the inmates gave Combs a standing ovation, saying that they had never witnessed anyone who “beats the government.”

Sean’s trial started on May 5 this year and lasted for almost seven weeks. Marc told the Associated Press that he had previously warned Combs that he might be taken into custody on accusations of sex trafficking. Agnifilo said that the defense team revisited everything related to the alleged abuse cases and added:

“The violence was so clear and up front and we knew the government was going to try to confuse the jury into thinking it was part of a sex trafficking effort. So we had to tell the jury what it was so they wouldn’t think it was something it wasn’t.”

Marc also claimed that the prosecution’s points in the case were not sufficient to let them win in the end. Agnifilo mentioned that the prosecutors allegedly referred to Diddy’s personal life so that the racketeering case gets associated with Sean’s assistants.

Meanwhile, Diddy was found guilty of two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution, and his sentencing was tentatively scheduled for October 3; however, the defense requested an earlier date, which hasn't been set.

