"I knew it was a masterpiece": Fans buzz as Doja Cat scores her biggest pure sales week ever in the US with 'Vie'

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Oct 06, 2025 01:33 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Doja Cat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Doja Cat released her new album Vie on Friday, September 26, 2025, a 15-track project with tracks like Jealous Type and a feature from SZA in Kiss Me More. The album debuted with 12.95 million streams on Spotify after its first full day of release, and it now debuted on the Billboard 200 at No.5. It marks her fourth Top 10 album on the chart after Planet Her (No.2), Scarlet (No.4), and Hot Pink (No.9).

Per Billboard's data for the chart dated October 11, the No.4 spot on the Billboard 200 came after 57,000 units sold in the album's first weeks, with 26,000 of that coming from pure sales. It's reportedly the highest first-week pure sales in the US for Doja Cat, hitting No.3 on Top Album Sales.

Following the news, the Jealous Type singer and rapper's fans took to social media to share their excitement. One fan commented on X, saying that while Vie may need to grow on the general public, that was never the case for them because they knew that the album was "a masterpiece."

More fans shared their excitement for the singer's latest feat for Vie, saying that they are not surprised by her and the album reaching such a milestone. Another one commented about loving her 80s sound in the album, while someone else said that the album sounds better the more they listen to it.

Another commenter pointed out Vie's pure sales, saying that it's the real flex in today's world, while someone else said that she's making history with her biggest pure sales week in history.

Doja Cat recently topped a fan-voted music poll

Doja Cat's New Album Release "Vie" (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In a poll published on Friday, September 26, 2025, on Billboard, Doja Cat's latest studio album, Vie, was chosen as the week's favorite new release. That came shortly after her album made its digital release and against new entries from Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, 5SOS, and more.

According to Billboard, Vie won the fan-voted poll with 49.91%, with Mariah Carey's Here for It All coming in at a close second with 45.39%. The two artists took most of the votes against other new entries like Tate McRae's Tit for Tat from her album So Close to What, which reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Vie's lead single, Jealous Type, which Doja Cat released in August 2025, debuted at No.28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No.3 on Hot Dance/Pop Songs. It was also nominated as the Song of the Summer at the 2025 VMAs, but she won Best K-Pop for Born Again with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Raye.

After releasing Vie, Doja Cat will be back to touring the world. Her Tour Ma Vie kicks off on November 18 in Auckland, which will follow her doing 11 more shows in Australia and various Asian countries until December 21. The tour will resume in February 2026 with concerts in Latin America, the UK, and Europe before she starts the North American leg of her tour in October next year.

Doja Cat's Vie is now available on various music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

