“I knew it was a masterpiece”: Fans buzz as Doja Cat scores her biggest pure sales week ever in the US with ‘Vie’

Doja Cat released her new album Vie on Friday, September 26, 2025, a 15-track project with tracks like Jealous Type and a feature from SZA in Kiss Me More. The album debuted with 12.95 million streams on Spotify after its first full day of release, and it now debuted on the Billboard 200 at No.5. It marks her fourth Top 10 album on the chart after Planet Her (No.2), Scarlet (No.4), and Hot Pink (No.9).Per Billboard's data for the chart dated October 11, the No.4 spot on the Billboard 200 came after 57,000 units sold in the album's first weeks, with 26,000 of that coming from pure sales. It's reportedly the highest first-week pure sales in the US for Doja Cat, hitting No.3 on Top Album Sales.Following the news, the Jealous Type singer and rapper's fans took to social media to share their excitement. One fan commented on X, saying that while Vie may need to grow on the general public, that was never the case for them because they knew that the album was &quot;a masterpiece.&quot;ANTI @tokesNthestarsLINK@PopCrave This is an album that had to grow on the general public but everyday I see it playing out and about more and more, I went to the doughnut shop and some girl was blasting it on her phone lmao this is an amazing amazing album, it never had to grow on me, I knew it was a masterpieceMore fans shared their excitement for the singer's latest feat for Vie, saying that they are not surprised by her and the album reaching such a milestone. Another one commented about loving her 80s sound in the album, while someone else said that the album sounds better the more they listen to it.Snehal Singh @SnehalxmodeLINK@PopCrave Not surprised. Her artistic evolution has been fascinating to watch, even when it polarizes fans.Tyler Hackner 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇵🇸🇵🇸☮️☮️🟧🟧 @HacknerTylerLINK@tokesNthestars @PopCrave Definitely a grower for some but I loved it instantly. I love the 80s stylistic sound that fits well on her.Akhlaq Ahmad @chohan7782LINK@PopCrave it’s probably the album of the year for me bc I’m not kidding when I say every time I hit replay on the album it sounds even better than the last....Another commenter pointed out Vie's pure sales, saying that it's the real flex in today's world, while someone else said that she's making history with her biggest pure sales week in history.NoBanks Nearby 👉 linktr.ee/nobanksnearby @NoBanksNearbyLINK@PopCrave that ‘pure sales’ stat in a streaming-first world is the real flex. shows the fanbase isn't passive.Masha @mashaweb3LINK@PopCrave Biggest pure sales week? She’s making history 🔥Doja Cat recently topped a fan-voted music pollDoja Cat's New Album Release &quot;Vie&quot; (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)In a poll published on Friday, September 26, 2025, on Billboard, Doja Cat's latest studio album, Vie, was chosen as the week's favorite new release. That came shortly after her album made its digital release and against new entries from Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, 5SOS, and more.According to Billboard, Vie won the fan-voted poll with 49.91%, with Mariah Carey's Here for It All coming in at a close second with 45.39%. The two artists took most of the votes against other new entries like Tate McRae's Tit for Tat from her album So Close to What, which reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 earlier in the year.Meanwhile, Vie's lead single, Jealous Type, which Doja Cat released in August 2025, debuted at No.28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No.3 on Hot Dance/Pop Songs. It was also nominated as the Song of the Summer at the 2025 VMAs, but she won Best K-Pop for Born Again with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Raye.After releasing Vie, Doja Cat will be back to touring the world. Her Tour Ma Vie kicks off on November 18 in Auckland, which will follow her doing 11 more shows in Australia and various Asian countries until December 21. The tour will resume in February 2026 with concerts in Latin America, the UK, and Europe before she starts the North American leg of her tour in October next year.Doja Cat's Vie is now available on various music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.