"I am like 'Who's playing a prank on me?'"- Influencer Samson Crouppen reacts to being visited by alleged private investigators over Diddy coverage

As per TMZ, Influencer Samson Crouppen was reportedly approached by private investigators and questioned on what he knows about rapper Sean Diddy Combs and his alleged celebrity connections.

Crouppen claimed that two men alleging to be investigators stopped by his place to enquire about information he had reported about Combs. The influencer video recorded his conversation with the two unnamed individuals. Speaking to TMZ on November 20 about his experience, Crouppen said:

"It's this guy peering through my gate and he's like 'Hey, looking for social media influencer Samson' and I'm like 'who's playing a prank on me?' This just seems there. It was too crazy to be real and so my instincts told me 'Sam film this whole thing, this something's coming up.'"

For those unversed, Samson Crouppen has been covering alleged information and theories about P Diddy on his TikTok and Instagram. The hip-hop mogul was arrested on September 16, 2024, on three charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stutituon.

He has been under custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is set to take place on May 5, 2025.

"I am genuinely terrified"- Samson Crouppen insists that his video featuring alleged investigators enquiring about Diddy was not fake

In his aforementioned interview with TMZ, Samson Crouppen also shared the footage of the two men alleging to be investigators. He said the men asked him whether he was being paid to cover content about Diddy. He also claimed they allegedly offered to pay him more money to stop covering such content. The video footage Crouppen shared on TikTok also featured two men asking these questions.

As reported by TMZ and confirmed by Samson Crouppen in his interview, the TikToker has filed a report with the LAPD about the visit. He also mentioned that he's aware that filing a false report on the pretext of a joke is a crime, insisting the video was not a staged one. He added:

"And this whole video is the entire exchange that you see. For anybody saying it's staged or it's fake, I have done prank videos. My career as a comedian for over 20 years and it's like you hear in my voice. I am genuinely terrified."

Crouppen also alleged that Combs himself was involved in this scheme and was "watching" his content from jail. He added that he's been concerned since he covered some content concerning Combs with other celebrities, who were kept anonymous.

Social media influencer Amala Ekpunobi shared an alleged incident about private investigators visiting her in relation to the Diddy case

Much like the incident shared by Samson Crouppen, social media star Amala Ekpunobi took to X on November 18, claiming that two men visited her old house. Declaring themselves private investigators, they allegedly asked whether Ekpunobi was being paid to talk about Combs and his connections with other celebrities on her show. She claimed:

“They were coming to ask me whether I was or not being paid to talk about P. Diddy and his connection to other celebrities on my show… They did not immediately disclose that they were private investigators."

She continued:

"I had to hoax that out of them after being quite hostile throughout the conversation but they kept bringing up the content that I made about P. Diddy and his connection to other celebrities.”

According to her, the alleged investigators also mentioned that they would visit other influencers to find out whether they were being paid by a third party to share Diddy-related content. The men also allegedly offered to pay her more money than the other alleged identity to share content in the opposing direction.

However, it is yet to be verified whether the men in question were actually private investigators or had any connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

