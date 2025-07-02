“I’ll believe it when I see it”- Netizens react as Kanye West’s highly anticipated album ‘Bully’ sets official release date on Spotify 

Kanye West’s long-awaited album, Bully, now has an official release date—July 25, 2025, as confirmed by Spotify. Fans have been waiting since West first announced it in February. The album was originally set to drop on June 15, which is both his daughter North’s birthday and Father’s Day, but it was delayed.
He then released three songs from the album on June 20. Fans online have reacted to the news of official release date, as one X user wrote:
"I’ll believe it when I see it"
"bro makes a new release date each week lmao," another wrote.
"DIDNT THIS SH*T ALREADY COME OUT," another commented.
Many users are also excited about the album, as one tweeted:
"Oh yea man we’re READY FOR BULLY"
"I speak for everyone when I say WE NEED THAT !!!!!!" another wrote.
"I'm happy but this sh*t better not be AI ong," another commented.
There are already three songs out from Bully - Damn, Preacher Man, and Beauty and the Beast.
Also Read: "This is the worst rollout in music history" — Internet reacts to Kanye West releasing 3 new tracks from "Bully"
More about Kanye West's Bully's delayed release
The rapper had first released a poster and a visual clip in March 2025 to announce Bully. Then, on May 23, 2025, he asserted that the album would be released on June 15 while on a stream with Sneako. He said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):
"The Bully album is coming out on June 15, We sold vinyl, though. We just haven't made them yet. That sh*t is like, 30,000 units or something like that. [...] How do I beat the game? You don't beat the game by buying it. I think what I should do is do the opposite... Just put my sh*t up and... It's like you say, perception is reality."
In June, some screenshots also suggested that Kanye West had forgotten about the album. A friend texted him about Bully, and he asked, "Which album is that?"
Also Read: “Another Donda 2 situation”- Fans disappointed after Kanye West seemingly forgets about his album ‘Bully’ in latest text update
However, on June 16, West announced a staggered release for the album. He suggested that three songs will come out on June 16, five songs on June, and more on the following day. However, it wasn't the case. Eventually, the rapper released three songs on June 20, but the remaining songs are still unreleased.
In another interview in March on The Download podcast in February 2025, Kanye West said that his son, Saint, had inspired the album, Bully.
“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West said (h/t Page Six). "I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that.’ And Saint responded with a simple, 'Cause he weak.’ And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’”
The rapper had released three 45-minute films in February to announce Bully. These films featured Saint fighting against wrestlers and smiling.
Also Read: "I'd crack him in the face" — Scott Storch calls out Kanye West for disrespecting Jewish people