“I’ll believe it when I see it”- Netizens react as Kanye West’s highly anticipated album ‘Bully’ sets official release date on Spotify 

Kanye West’s long-awaited album, Bully, now has an official release date—July 25, 2025, as confirmed by Spotify. Fans have been waiting since West first announced it in February. The album was originally set to drop on June 15, which is both his daughter North’s birthday and Father’s Day, but it was delayed.

Ad

He then released three songs from the album on June 20. Fans online have reacted to the news of official release date, as one X user wrote:

"I’ll believe it when I see it"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"bro makes a new release date each week lmao," another wrote.

"DIDNT THIS SH*T ALREADY COME OUT," another commented.

Many users are also excited about the album, as one tweeted:

"Oh yea man we’re READY FOR BULLY"

"I speak for everyone when I say WE NEED THAT !!!!!!" another wrote.

"I'm happy but this sh*t better not be AI ong," another commented.

Ad

There are already three songs out from Bully - Damn, Preacher Man, and Beauty and the Beast.

Also Read: "This is the worst rollout in music history" — Internet reacts to Kanye West releasing 3 new tracks from "Bully"

More about Kanye West's Bully's delayed release

Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 (Image Source: Getty)

The rapper had first released a poster and a visual clip in March 2025 to announce Bully. Then, on May 23, 2025, he asserted that the album would be released on June 15 while on a stream with Sneako. He said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

Ad

"The Bully album is coming out on June 15, We sold vinyl, though. We just haven't made them yet. That sh*t is like, 30,000 units or something like that. [...] How do I beat the game? You don't beat the game by buying it. I think what I should do is do the opposite... Just put my sh*t up and... It's like you say, perception is reality."

Ad

In June, some screenshots also suggested that Kanye West had forgotten about the album. A friend texted him about Bully, and he asked, "Which album is that?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: “Another Donda 2 situation”- Fans disappointed after Kanye West seemingly forgets about his album ‘Bully’ in latest text update

However, on June 16, West announced a staggered release for the album. He suggested that three songs will come out on June 16, five songs on June, and more on the following day. However, it wasn't the case. Eventually, the rapper released three songs on June 20, but the remaining songs are still unreleased.

Ad

In another interview in March on The Download podcast in February 2025, Kanye West said that his son, Saint, had inspired the album, Bully.

“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West said (h/t Page Six). "I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that.’ And Saint responded with a simple, 'Cause he weak.’ And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’”

Ad

The rapper had released three 45-minute films in February to announce Bully. These films featured Saint fighting against wrestlers and smiling.

Also Read: "I'd crack him in the face" — Scott Storch calls out Kanye West for disrespecting Jewish people

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More